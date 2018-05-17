I’d like to meet Malala Yousafzai

By

By Sabina Brochu

Grade 8

I would like to meet Malala Yousafzai. I would like to meet her because she is an inspiration to many people, including me. She never gave up, even when other people were losing faith. She believed in herself and knew that she could make a difference in bringing about equal education opportunities for men and women. I would like to meet her because she is brave, and she was willing to visit her home country even though she knew she was putting her life in danger by doing so. She is strong, because even after being shot she didn’t lose hope and she kept on fighting for what she believed in. I would like to meet her because she inspires me to keep on working hard and fighting for what I believe in. She has taught me that there will always be people who doubt you and you just have to block them out. Because of her, I have never doubted that I could do anything if I just put my mind to it. I would like to meet her to thank her for inspiring me to live my life to the fullest.

I am a little house

By Mira Rieley

Grade 7

I am a little house,

My caretakers are a nice old couple with bright eyes and adventurous smiles.

My paint is old and cracked.

My windows are dusty and broken, many years have passed.

I am old now. My caretakers have moved on.

I am lonely.

I am very old now, I have fallen.

People are taking me away.

Now I am with other houses sitting in a pile.

More people have come, I am being taken away now.

But when we arrive, they repaint me and I am new again.

Replacing my wood with new wood, along with the windows too.

I am now standing tall and proud happy to be young again.

New caretakers have come who love me. My life has changed many times but I know I am and will always be a little house.

Sunflower

By Ally Clos

Grade 7

The sun shines on my face as I lay there in the sunlight.

I sway slowly in the soft wind.

The air strokes my forehead.

I let it move me gently, and then it breezes off.

I am glad that I have my friend next to me.

I watch as the sun starts to hide behind the soft horizon.

Eventually, the breeze starts to fade and it is dark.

The night is long and the air is brisk.

I wait, and wait, and wait.

The sun peeks out behind the green covered mountains,

And it starts all over again.

The sun shines,

I sway,

The air strokes my forehead,

It breezes off,

I have my friends,

I’m free.