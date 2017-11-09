Hunting safety 101

By

Saturday marks the opening day of deer hunting season in Vermont

Below are best practices to remain safe throughout the season.

Check weather reports before heading out. Dress properly and be prepared for the worst possible conditions.

Tell someone where you will be hunting and when you will return. Be familiar with the area that you are hunting.

Wear blaze orange and try to be visible from all directions.

Check hunting equipment before and after each outing, and maintain it properly. Familiarize yourself with the operation of your firearm before using it in the field.

Carry a spare set of dry clothes. Use layering techniques to prevent moisture retention, while maintaining body warmth.

Always bring waterproof gear.

Have a first aid kit, flashlight, cell phone, food and water in case of an emergency.

Clearly identify your target before shooting to prevent accidents or fatalities. Fire only at clearly identified wildlife, and know what is beyond your target.

Be alert when hunting near developed areas and trails. Other recreationists are in the forest as well.

For additional information on Vermont hunting regulations, visit http://www.vtfishandwildlife.com/