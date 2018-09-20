Hub Happenings

By

New director of development at Humane Society

Joyce Cameron, President & CEO of the Humane Society of Chittenden County, welcomes Diana Hill as Director of Development. Raised in Vermont, Hill is a graduate of American University, and spent several years on the West Coast working for non-profits and animal welfare organizations. She brings many years of fundraising experience to HSCC, most recently as Asst. Director of Annual Giving for Middlebury College. She lives in Monkton with her husband and dog, Roger.

IFundWomen Vermont available for women entrepreneurs

Governor Phil Scott and iFundWomen, a crowdfunding platform for women-led startups and small businesses, recently announced the launch of iFundWomen Vermont, a statewide initiative to drive funding to early-stage entrepreneurs.

Applicants chosen to participate will have the option to start their crowdfunding campaigns immediately and will have access to one-on-one business and crowdfunding coaching, as well as video production services to help them pitch their concepts and tell their stories. Campaigns that are fully funded by March 31, 2019 will be eligible to participate in the first-ever iFundWomen Vermont Pitch Competition in April, showcasing the top companies in the cohort and giving them the opportunity to raise even more startup capital.

“Vermont has tens of thousands of women-led companies who are under-banked. It’s difficult for early-stage startups to get approved for loans or to raise venture capital, so up until now, there have been limited options for women to get the funding needed to prove their business concepts out. iFundWomen Vermont changes that instantly,” said Karen Cahn, Founder and CEO of iFundWomen. All women-led businesses in Vermont can get more information at https://beta.ifundwomen.com/vermont/

Blue Cross and Blue Shield earns ‘Outstanding Member Experiences’ award

A national program that surveyed more than 4,000 Vermonters about the service they received from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont (BCBSVT) has recognized the company as one of the leading member service organizations in North America.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont Customer Service call center was awarded Call Center of the Year among small and mid-sized organizations by Service Quality Metrics (SQM). SQM selected BCBSVT’s call center as number one among 500 call centers that they work with “because of the company’s outstanding customer and employee satisfaction results,” according to a press release.

Kinney Pike Acquires Parker Insurance Agency

Kinney Pike Insurance has acquired Parker Insurance Agency located in White River Junction. As part of the merger, Parker Insurance Agency will relocate to Kinney Pike’s White River Junction office at 1011 North Main Street. “Kinney Pike Insurance has built a reputation for being very stable, dependable and for conducting business with the utmost integrity,” stated Ken Parker, principal of Parker Insurance Agency. “I elected to partner with Kinney Pike because of our shared values and the outstanding reputation they have in the insurance industry,” Parker added.

All current Parker Insurance Agency staff will continue to work for the combined entity. Kinney Pike Insurance has seven locations, include an office on Route 2A in Williston.

Vermont Tech gets accreditation for Paramedicine program

Vermont Technical College’s paramedicine program has received official accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs (CAAHEP). The program is the first fully accredited paramedicine program in the state.