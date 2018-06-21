Hub Happenings

By

Pastabilities wins SBA award

Vermont Business Magazine and the Small Business Administration award for Microenterprise of the Year was presented to Dan Roscioli of Pastabilities in Williston during a June 7 ceremony in Waterbury.

FoodScience goes to $15 per hour minimum wage

FoodScience Corporation of Williston plans to increase the company’s minimum wage to $15 per hour this month from its current $13.75.

In a press release announcement last week, Human Resources Manager Gina Walter said the increase will impact about 100 employees and “ensure a sustainable wage and a competitive compensation structure that supports the company’s business growth plans.”

“As part of our ongoing commitment to our employees, as well as the customers and communities we serve, we are investing in our employees in Vermont,” FoodScience CEO Sharon Rossi said.

Yoga Roots opens with community commitment

Yoga Roots celebrated its opening at Kismet Place in Williston last week with donation yoga classes, raising $500 for the Dorothy Alling Memorial Library and Catamount Outdoor Family Center.

“Not only can a yoga studio be a place of healing, it can also be a community builder,” co-owner Lynn Alpeter said.

Yoga Roots was founded in 2013 in Shelburne. It is co-owned by Williston native Heidi White Kvasnak.

“Yoga Roots has been able to do good work in Shelburne. We are excited to be able to give back to this vibrant Williston community,” Alpeter said.

Yoga Roots is located in Suite 205 of the Kismet building at 373 Blair Park Road.

Skier visits up year over year

The Vermont ski and snowboard industry posted a slight increase in business in 2017-2018 over the 2016-17 season, according to the Vermont Ski Areas Association.

Total skier visits this year were 3.97 million, an increase of 1.2 percent over the previous season.These visitors help to generate $1.6 billion in annual economic activity, the association estimates.

“This is an impressive result, despite challenging weather conditions for much of our core season,” said Ski Vermont President Molly Mahar. “While there is certainly no controlling Mother Nature, Vermont’s ski areas have again proven that they can persevere when the weather throws them a curveball – or in the case of this season, a series of them … We always appreciate it when Mother Nature pitches in to lend a hand with abundant natural snowfall, too, which she did during both the early and late seasons.”

Vt. unemployment rate holds at 2.8 percent

The Vermont Department of Labor announced this week a statewide unemployment rate for May of 2.8 percent, unchanged from April.

The national rate in May was 3.8 percent.

“The combination of near record low levels of unemployment and active recruitment by Vermont companies appears to be motivating individuals across the state to re-enter the labor market,” said Labor Commissioner Lindsay Kurrle.

Guide released on workplace marijuana laws

Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan released guidance aimed at assisting employers in navigating Vermont’s new recreational marijuana law, which goes into effect on July 1.

The guidance, entitled “Guide to Vermont’s Laws on Marijuana in the Workplace,” is available at ago.vermont.gov. It provides an overview of the changes to Vermont’s marijuana laws, and summarizes existing employment laws relating to drugs in the workplace.

It addresses, among other issues, a Vermont employer’s right to prohibit the use of marijuana in the workplace and to require applicants and employees to submit to drug tests consistent with the limitations of existing state law. It also describes a Vermont employer’s existing obligations regarding employees with disabilities, including those prescribed medical marijuana.

Comments or questions can be directed to the Attorney General’s Civil Rights Unit at ago.civilrights@vermont.gov or (802) 828-3657.