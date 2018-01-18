Hub Happenings

By

Gardener’s Supply expansion accelerates

Gardener’s Supply Company of Burlington and Williston plans to close Longacres Nursery Center in Lebanon, N.H., and reopen it later this month as a Gardener’s Supply Company satellite location.

The company announced completion of the acquisition last week.

Gardener’s Supply plans to acquire additional garden centers in the near future and is actively seeking a fourth location, though the company has not yet disclosed where.

DominionTech adds network administrator

DominionTech Inc., a Williston-based IT and computer services company, last week announced the hiring of network administrator Conrad Wells.

The position was created in response to an increase in demand for services, the company said.

Conrad, a resident of Winooski, has a bachelor’s degree in cybersecurity from Champlain College.

“I enjoy working face to face with people to help them solve their IT issues,” he said. “I was really attracted to DominionTech’s support model that gives me a personal connection with our clients.”

Kinney Pike brings on business insurance specialist

Kinney Pike Insurance recently added Shawn Carpenter as a new commercial lines account executive, expanding its business insurance sales team in its Williston office.

Carpenter brings more than 10 years of experience in sales and relationship-building throughout Chittenden County.

“Adding Shawn will help strengthen our organization and reinforce our commitment to being a key resource for our business clients,” said Doug Corman, one of three Kinney Pike Insurance principles.

Vt. Business Roundtable elects 2018 board

The Vermont Business Roundtable finalized its board membership for 2018 at its recent annual meeting in Stowe.

Two new directors were elected to three-year terms: Mark Crow of Tenth Crow Creative and Don George of BlueCross BlueShield. The following directors were re-elected to second terms: Tom Dee of Southwestern Vermont Health Care; Mark Foley of Foley Services; Walter Frame of Trapp Family Lodge; Judy O’Connell of Champlain Investment Partners; and Mike Walsh of NFP.

The board chairman is Michael Seaver of Peoples United Bank; Foley is vice chairman; treasurer is Renee Bourget Place of KPMG; secretary is Stephanie Mapes of Paul Frank + Collins; and president is Lisa Ventriss.

Davis & Hodgdon brings on tax supervisor

Accountant Jeff Biesadecki has joined Davis & Hodgdon Associates CPAs of Williston as a tax supervisor. Biesadecki is a graduate of the University of Rhode Island and Bentley University, where he earned a master’s degree in taxation.

He most recently was tax supervisor for a firm in Boston where he specialized in assisting individuals and a variety of business entities with their tax planning, compliance and business consulting needs.

Biesadecki will serve clients throughout Vermont from Davis & Hodgdon’s Williston offices. He currently resides in Jericho.

Hearings upcoming on retirement plan for small businesses and the self-employed

Vermont State Treasurer Beth Pearce will host two January public hearings to discuss the implementation of the Green Mountain Secure Retirement Plan, a new, voluntary retirement option for self-employed individuals and employees who work for businesses with 50 employees or fewer that currently do not offer an employer-sponsored retirement plan.

Legislation calls for the Green Mountain Secure Retirement Plan to be implemented by January 2019.

The public hearings will be held Jan. 22 in Montpelier and Jan. 29 in Rutland. More information is available at greenmountainsecure.vermont.gov.