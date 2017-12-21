Hub Happenings

By

Five new breweries join VBA

The Vermont Brewers Association welcomed five new breweries to its membership in December, including Beer Naked Brewing of Marlboro, Cousin’s Brewing of Waitsfield, Kickback Brewing of Westford, Mill River Brewing BBQ & Smokehouse of St. Albans and Next Trick Brewing of West Burke.

“Increasing our membership by 10 percent in just one month brought fresh energy to our association,” said Vermont Brewers Association Executive Director Melissa Corbin. “These new members have already generated some great ideas for the future of the VBA.”

The Vermont Brewers Association was founded in 1995 to promote and strengthen the culture of craft brewing in Vermont through marketing, education and advocacy for Vermont made beer. It currently has 56 member breweries. Visit vermontbrewers.com for more information.

VMEC hires former IBMer as business advisor

Former IBM and GlobalFoundries engineer Carla Wuthrich has joined the Vermont Manufacturing Extension Center as its professional manufacturing and business growth advisor.

VMEC is part of the nationwide Manufacturing Extension Partnership program and has been hosted at Vermont Technical College since 1995. The college has campuses in Williston and Randolph.

Wuthrich brings to VMEC her experience leading, facilitating and coaching businesses. She is also a choreographer for Vermont Ballet Theater. She works from a home office in Hinesburg and can be reached at cwuthrich@vmec.org or (802) 734-1227.

Local accounting firm partners with Generator makerspace

Davis & Hodgdon, an accounting firm with offices in Williston and Rutland, has partnered with the Generator makerspace in Burlington to provide pro bono accounting and financial consulting to aspiring entrepreneurs.

“Davis and Hodgdon has become an essential part of the Generator team as we support the creative, educational and professional aspirations of our vibrant, solutions-oriented community of maker-artist-entrepreneurs,” said Generator Executive Director Christopher Thompson.

The partnership is part of Davis & Hodgdon’s signature partnership initiative, a key component of its corporate social responsibility policy to help small businesses.

“Our goal is to support a thriving business community made up of economically independent and engaged citizens,” said John Davis, managing partner of Davis & Hodgdon.

PC Construction names leader of Burlington City Place project

PC Construction of South Burlington has promoted Art Klugo to project director overseeing the Burlington City Place project on Church Street.

The $200 million project will redevelop the current Burlington Town Center site into a mixed-use space with retail, office and residential components.

“Art has been instrumental in leading the Burlington City Place project from preconstruction to current early construction activities,” said PC Vice President Kevin Morrissey. “In his new role, Art will continue to provide senior leadership for the Burlington City Place project team, while seeing this project through a successful construction period.”

Unsworth, LaPlante earn ‘Super Lawyer’ honors

Stephen A. Unsworth of Unsworth LaPlante, PLC in Essex Junction was named to the 2017 Super Lawyers list based on peer nomination, peer evaluation and independent research. He was ranked as one of the top estate planning and probate lawyers in New England. The firm’s other partner, Ellen B. LaPlante, was selected as a New England Super Lawyers rising star for 2017.

NEFCU’s Blankets of Hope drive continues through December

New England Federal Credit Union of Williston started its Blankets of Hope drive in 1998, collecting blankets for Vermonters in need and donating them to organizations like the Committee on Temporary Shelter, Spectrum Youth & Family Services and Samaritan House.

This year’s drive runs through Dec. 31. New and gently used blankets may be dropped off at any NEFCU branch. Blankets will be cleaned and packaged by Greer’s Professional Fabricare Services of Williston.

For a list of NEFCU branches accepting donations, visit nefcu.com.

Dept. of Taxes takes over health care fund assessment

The way employers who do not offer health insurance to employees pay their Health Care Fund contribution will change with the last quarter of 2017. From that quarter forward, the assessment will be collected by the Vermont Department of Taxes instead of the Vermont Department of Labor, which had been collecting it.

The change complies with legislation passed earlier this year. The first payment to the Department of Taxes is due by Jan. 25.

The due dates will be on the 25th of the month following the end of the quarter, instead of the last day of the month. This change was implemented to sync up the filing date to the withholding due date, to prevent businesses from needing to file an additional form.

Forms and guidance can be found at tax.vermont.gov. More information is available by calling (802) 828-2551.

Greensea hires chief operating officer

Greensea, a marine robotics company located in Richmond, has promoted its chief marketing officer and vice president of sales, Marybeth Gilliam, to chief operating officer — a new position for the company.

Gilliam joined Greensea in 2015 and has helped the company increase sales.

“It would be difficult to overstate Marybeth’s value and contribution to the company,” said Greensea Chief Executive Officer Ben Kinnaman.

In her new role, Gilliam is responsible for ensuring continued sales growth while improving efficiencies and profitability.

“This is an exciting time to be part of this innovative team and to create products that are transforming the marine industry,” said Gilliam. “My goal in this new role is to progress our product lines and the internal infrastructure necessary to support our rapid growth within the commercial, military and science segments.”

Burlington firm adds three new attorneys

Dinse, Knapp & McAndrew, a law firm in Burlington, has added three lawyers to its team: Jess Phelps, Sara Huddleston and Michael Thomas.

Phelps joins the firm’s real estate group. He was formerly an attorney at the United States Department of Agriculture, Office of General Counsel, Natural Resources and Environment Division in Washington, D.C.

Huddleston joins the firm’s business group. Her practice involves a variety of corporate and nonprofit transactions.

Thomas also join’s the firm’s business group, providing legal support to start-ups and established companies in all aspects of their business operations.