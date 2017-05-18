Hub Happenings

By

PT360 welcomes three new owners

PT360, with locations in Williston, Burlington and Shelburne, recently welcomed three new owners to its employee-owned physical therapy practice. Debbie Eastman has transitioned from employee to owner at PT360’s Burlington office. She brings 25 years of administrative and management experience to her role as Office Administrator. Becky Street, DPT, transitioned from employee to owner at the Shelburne location. Becky earned her Doctorate in Physical Therapy from UVM and is currently the co-director of FunFitness with Special Olympics Vermont. Heather Chernyshov is now an owner in the Shelburne location. Chernyshov’s advanced Master of Science degree in Athletic Training included national certification in massage and bodywork. She has worked with Division I and Division III collegiate athletes and served on the U.S. Olympic committee. PT360 is the only employee-owned physical therapy practice in Vermont and one of only a handful in the U.S. After two years, PT360 employees have the option of becoming an owner. The company currently has 17 owners.

NEFCU Marketing Specialist Sarah Ricker (left) and Darien Boerger.

Kristina Unikewizc (left) and NEFCU Senior Marketing Executive Cindy Morgan.

NEFCU names nursing scholarship winners

New England Federal Credit Union (NEFCU) recently named the three winners of the 2017 NEFCU Nursing Scholarships. Each year, NEFCU’s Nursing Scholarship Program provides three scholarships of $3,000 each to qualified applicants.

The scholarships were awarded to: Darien Boerger of Waterbury, a senior at Stowe High School who will be attending the University of Pittsburgh this fall.

Kristina Unikewicz of Essex Junction, who works for the University of Vermont Medical Center as a Registered Nurse in the operating room and is currently attending Simmons College for her Nurse Practitioner degree.

Shayne Galloway of Burlington, who is currently a Personal Care Attendant with the Visiting Nurses Association and will be attending the University of Vermont to obtain her Registered Nurse degree.

FoodScience Corporation moves to new Williston location

FoodScience Corporation has moved into a new headquarters located at 929 Harvest Lane in Williston. The move marks the start of a new chapter for the company, which had been located in Essex Junction for over 30 years. In addition to its new headquarters in Williston, it also operates a liquid manufacturing facility in Colchester. The company manufactures, markets and sells nutraceutical supplements for both humans and animals, in their own brands as well as a contract manufacturer and private label provider. It is a third-generation family-run business with 200 employees and a Certified Women-owned Business Enterprise, started in 1972 by Guido and Maria Orlandi to focus on discovering natural alternatives for human and animal health products.

Harlow receives scholarship

Elizabeth Harlow was the recipient of one of the $250 scholarships sponsored by Vermont Mutual at the 2017 Region 1 International Association of Insurance Professionals Conference. She recently completed her CIC and is now pursuing her CPCU. Harlow lives in Middlesex and is a commercial lines account executive for Kinney Pike Insurance in Williston.Vermonters receive $460,000 in restitution from LPL Investment

Michael S. Pieciak, commissioner of the Department of Financial Regulation, recently announced a settlement in which LPL Financial (LPL) will reimburse $460,000 to eight Vermont investors and has paid the state a penalty of about $11,000. The settlement was the result of a multi-state investigation conducted by the North American Securities Administrators Association that revealed LPL agents did not comply with certain standards when selling non-traded real estate investment trusts (REIT) between Jan. 2008 and Dec. 2013. The investigation found LPL agents often failed to adequately consider an investor’s net worth and income in determining the suitability of the REIT investment. LPL also failed to provide adequate supervision over its agents as this conduct was contrary its own policies. The restitution to Vermonters ranges from $14,000 to $200,000. More than 2,000 investors were affected nationwide.

Mike Mainer joins DuBois & King

DuBois & King consulting engineers announced that Mike Mainer has joined the firm as civil/environmental engineer. Mainer is a graduate of the University of Vermont’s environmental engineering program. His six years of professional experience includes design and permitting of residential, commercial and municipal water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure projects, as well as site investigation and remediation of hazardous materials. He resides in Hinesburg.

Good News Garage needs vans

Ready To Go, a program of the nonprofit Good News Garage that provides transportation services for low-income families, is in need of “new” minivans. Ready To Go works in partnership with the Vermont Department for Children and Families’ Reach Up program (TANF) to provide a statewide on-demand transitional transportation program for clients to access essential life activities including jobs, job training and other job-related services such as interviews and childcare, enabling clients to overcome the barriers that have kept them from self-sufficiency. Vans used for the Ready To Go program qualify for a tax donation equal to Fair Market Value of the donated vehicle. For more information or to donate a van, car, truck or other vehicle call 877-GIVE-AUTO.

NorthCountry Federal Credit Union donates to Brighter Financial Futures

NorthCountry Federal Credit Union has donated $2,500 to the Financial Futures Program at Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity (CVOEO) to be used to provide interpretation services to support New Americans with low and moderate incomes on their paths to financial well being. Financial Futures provides financial capability and asset building services in Chittenden, Franklin, Addison and Grand Isle counties through microbusiness counseling, matched savings accounts and financial coaching and classes.

Homecare Assistance grand opening May 24 in Essex Jct.

Homecare Assistance’s grand opening of its office in Essex Junction will be held on Wednesday, May 24 from 5-7p.m. The company provides hourly and live-in services, allowing seniors to remain safely in their homes. Caregivers utilize a holistic approach to aging and the company serves clients in Chittenden, Grand Isle, Addison, Lamoille, Washington and Franklin counties and is a member of the Vermont Elder Resource Group and the Vermont Association of Homecare Providers.

Sheehan joins VBSR as Local First Vermont Program Manager

Businesses for Social Responsibility (VBSR) recently announced that Samantha Sheehan has been hired as Local First Vermont Program Manager. In this role, Sheehan will support efforts to market independently owned, Vermont-based businesses, educate consumers about the importance of supporting a local economy and grow the program’s offerings including the print and digital app versions of the Buy Local Resource Guide and Coupon Book. She lives in Hancock, Vermont with her partner and two dogs, Benny and Maybe.

TownePlace Suites completes renovation

TownePlace Suites recently completed a massive renovation on Zephyr Road in Williston. Renovations include a new entrance and larger lobby with new furniture. The new dining room offers a full breakfast with seating inside and outside on the new terrace. All its suites have new, custom made pillow top mattresses and the gym has tripled in size and added new equipment.