Hub Happenings

By

Pauline Law

Williston attorney awarded for pro bono work

Pauline Law, a Williston resident and corporate lawyer at Gravel & Shea in Burlington, was recently honored with the Vermont Bar Association’s Pro Bono Award. Law was recognized for her work over several years representing indigent refugees in need of guardianship in the Vermont Probate Court.

According to Judge Nancy Waples, who nominated her, Law brings “deep sympathy for individuals attempting to navigate the legal system despite their limited English proficiency.”

Yandow joins PT360 in Williston

PT360 of Williston has a new employee at its employee-owned physical therapy cooperative.

Meghan Yandow is a certified athletic trainer who graduated from the University of Vermont in 2013 with a bachelor’s of science in athletic training. Since graduation, she has spent time working with collegiate athletes at St. Michael’s College, high school athletes at Rice Memorial High School and co-treating patients at a local chiropractic clinic.

Meghan is also the assistant athletic trainer for the Vermont Bucks pro indoor football team, for which PT360 is providing rehabilitation services. In addition, she covers the UVM club sports program and assists with other PT360 high school contracts.

PT360 is the only employee-owned physical therapy practice in the U.S. After two years, PT360 employees have the option of becoming an owner. The company currently has 17 owners dispersed throughout three locations: Shelburne, Burlington and Williston.

Polli repeats as Keller Williams top agent

The Nate Malley Team at Keller Williams Vermont recently announced that Elise Polli of Williston has been awarded the 2016 Top Buyer’s Agent for KW VT for the second year in a row, with a gross commissionable income of $16 million in 2016. The Nate Malley Team was ranked No. 2 in total closed volume in 2016. Polli currently serves on the board of the Associate Council on Leadership and has been with KW since 2014.

Katz joins Otter Creek

Otter Creek Awnings of Williston announced the addition of Peter Katz as a sales and design consultant in March. Katz has 10 years of experience with lease negotiations, zoning and permitting as a site acquisition/permitting consultant in the telecommunications field.

He has been an engineer with Pizzagalli Construction and a survey party chief with Little River Surveyors. He is also the creator of a mobile bar that he personally designed from an old shipping container soon to be touring events throughout Vermont.

You can meet Katz at the company’s showroom on South Brownell Road in Williston.

Engelberth, Stantec top list of best places to work in Vermont

Vermont Business Magazine and the Vermont Chamber of Commerce announced last month the top 45 best places to work in Vermont for 2017.

Companies from across the state entered the two-part process to determine the best places to work. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company’s workplace policies, practices and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience.

For small/medium employers (15-149 employees), Engelberth Construction of Colchester was the winner. For large employers, Stantec Consulting Services of South Burlington won.

VSECU and Vermont Works create $50 million investment fund

A new capital partnership between Vermont Works and the Vermont State Employees Credit Union (VSECU) plans to invest $50 million in Vermont companies to spur economic growth and create new jobs.

The partnership will combine Vermont Works’ vision of increasing investments in established companies looking to expand operations or relocate to Vermont with VSECU, the state’s only credit union for all Vermonters.

VSECU CEO Rob Miller will advise the management company responsible for the investment fund and help guide the organization’s development and investment decisions.

Based in Burlington, Vermont Works will have two success measures: financial strength of the fund itself and positive social impact on the community.

“This is an enormous opportunity for VSECU and its members to be a part of something new and innovative in Vermont, investing in our neighbors and friends who are building companies, creating good-paying jobs and growing the state’s economy in bold new ways,’” said Miller.

To contact Vermont Works, email info@vermontworks.org.

Vermont unemployment rate declines to 3 percent in February

The Vermont Department of Labor announced that the seasonally-adjusted statewide unemployment rate for February was 3 percent. This reflects a decrease of one-tenth of one percentage point from the revised January rate (3.1 percent). The national rate in February was 4.7 percent.

As of the prior month’s preliminary data, the Burlington-South Burlington metropolitan area was tied for second lowest unemployment rate in the country for all metropolitan areas at 2.6 percent (not-seasonally-adjusted). Overall, Vermont’s unemployment rate was tied for sixth lowest in the country for the same time period, according to the department.

The unemployment and jobs report for March is scheduled to be released this Friday.

Vermont Federal Credit Union receives Governor’s Award for worksite wellness

The Vermont Federal Credit Union recently accepted the 2016 Governor’s Excellence in Worksite Wellness Award, highlighting its efforts to promote the health and wellness of employees. VFCU’s Sara Klein and Amanda Reid were recognized as outstanding individuals who played a crucial role in the company’s wellness program.

“Vermont Federal is very proud to be recognized for the third year in a row in our commitment to the wellbeing of staff,” said Vice President of Human Resources Cynthia Turner.

Ongoing wellness programs at Vermont Federal include wellness challenges, onsite chiropractic and massage, nutrition classes, CSAs, discounted gym memberships and local employee assistance programs.

Vermont Federal has six locations currently serving over 36,000 members who live, work, worship or attend school in Chittenden, Grand Isle, Lamoille, Franklin, Washington, or Addison counties.

Vermont Retail and Grocers Association expo upcoming

The Vermont Retail and Grocers Association will hold its annual business-to-business expo April 27-28, offering networking opportunities and seminars to help grow businesses in Vermont. The event takes place at the Burlington Hilton on Battery Street.

The seminars will cover a wide variety of topics, including:

— The future of healthcare in Vermont;

— Understanding new waste regulations to ensure compliance;

— How to recruit, hire and engage employees;

— Digital business strategies;

— Social media strategies.

Online registration is available at VRGA17.eventbrite.com. Registration the day of will be $10. VRGA members are admitted free of charge.

The Vermont Retail & Grocers Association represents approximately 800 retail stores and 250 suppliers to the retail and grocery industries. More information is available at vtrga.org.