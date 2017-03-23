HUB Happenings

By

Local startup launches campaign to revive classic soda

Venetian Beverages launched a Kickstarter campaign earlier this month to fund the first bottling run of Venetian Ginger Ale. The original drink was created in the early 1900s by Michael C. Dorn, who moved to Burlington from Germany. Justin Bunnell—one of the co-founders of Venetian Beverages—is Dorn’s great-grandson.

“We’re incredibly excited to bring this drink to our community,” Bunnell said. “The craft industry is booming, and this particular beverage has historic ties to the Burlington area.”

Dedalus Wine opens shop in Burlington

Dedalus Wine uncorked a new era for wine lovers in Vermont in late February, bringing a unique shopping and educational experience to its new Pine Street shop.

Dedalus offers an extensive wine selection, food menu, wine bar, tasting events, clubs and classes.

Nominations being accepted for VBSR awards

Vermont Businesses for Social Responsibility is seeking nominations for two new awards designed to encourage and showcase sustainable business innovations and business people. The VBSR Inspiration and Innovation Award and the VBSR Young Changemaker Award will be given out for the first time, along with the Terry Ehrich Award for Lifetime Achievement, in the fall.

The VBSR Innovation and Inspiration Award recognizes organizations that have accomplished an innovative and/or inspirational achievement within the past three years in the areas of environmental impact, social impact and/or economic impact.

The VBSR Young Changemaker Award recognizes an individual under age 40 who has led the formation of a socially responsible enterprise that has been in operation for three or more years.

The VBSR Terry Ehrich Award for Lifetime Achievement honors an outstanding individual in honor of Terry Ehrich, late owner of Hemmings Motor News, founder of the First Day Foundation and a founding Board member of VBSR. The award recognizes a person exemplifying Ehrich’s sustained commitment to the environment, workplace, progressive public policy, and community.

Nominations for all three awards are now being accepted at vbsr.org.

Page inducted into New England Newspaper Hall of Fame

Vermont journalist Candace Page has been inducted into the New England Newspaper Hall of Fame. Formerly of the Burlington Free Press, the Seven Days editor was recognized at the annual convention of the New England Newspaper and Press Association.

“I can’t think of another living Vermont journalist who is more deserving of the honor,” said Seven Days publisher and coeditor Paula Routly, who nominated Page for the distinction and spoke on her behalf at the dinner in Boston.

Ethan Allen Homestead receives grant

The Ethan Allen Homestead Museum in Burlington was recently awarded a $2,500 Local Heritage Grant from the Champlain Valley National Heritage Partnership. The funds will support the museum’s Kids to the Homestead project.

Fourth graders in Vermont follow a curriculum focused on state history. Through the Kids to the Homestead project, the Ethan Allen Homestead Museum seeks to transport fourth grade students to the Homestead for educational tours and interdisciplinary programming designed to bring their classroom learning to life.

Chien joins Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival

Gloria Chien, well-known to Lake Champlain Festival audiences, has been named co-artistic director of the Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival. As artistic directors, she and her husband, violinist Soovin Kim, are responsible for conceiving, developing and implementing the artistic vision and focus of the festival.

PC Construction awarded

PC Construction recently announced that it received one of the Associated General Contractors of America’s highest honors—an Alliant Build America Award in the construction management renovation category—for its work to rebuild the Waterbury State Office Complex. This is the third Alliant Build America Award PC Construction has received.

Vermont writers’ prize winner announced

Rose Wunrow was recently announced as the winner of the 2017 Vermont Writers’ Prize. Her story, “Where We Start From,” is a poignant tale of a young man returning to Vermont on a special mission as an expression of unconditional love. The story slowly reveals his intentions as it shows his deep connection with Vermont. The Vermont Writers’ prize is awarded annually by Green Mountain Power and Vermont Magazine.

Miller joins economic council

VSECU CEO Rob Miller was recently appointed to the First District’s Community Depository Institutions Advisory Council. The council, which includes members from all New England states, meets twice annually to advise the Bank on the economy, lending conditions, and other issues.

“This is a unique opportunity to provide Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren with feedback and insights on economic conditions affecting Vermonters and Vermont communities,” Miller stated.

Schichtle and Magooch win K9 award

A Vermont state game warden was one of two winners of a statewide award for the 2016 K9 Detection Team of the Year. The award was given to Senior Warden Mark Schichtle and his black lab Magooch, by the Vermont Criminal Justice Canine Committee.

Schichtle and Magooch were recognized for their numerous contributions to important law enforcement cases. These include several instances in which the duo located shell casings from bullets used in wildlife poaching crimes that led to arrest and conviction.

Klemme takes over VYOA

The VYOA has named Benjamin Klemme, D.M.A., music director, effective July 1, 2017. Klemme succeeds Jeffrey Domoto, who served as music director from 2011 until his resignation in May 2016. Edward Cumming served as interim VYO conductor while the organization conducted its search.

“We are all looking forward to Benjamin’s arrival,” said Mike Noble, chairman of the VYOA Board of Directors. “This was a very competitive search, indicative of the amount of attention the VYOA receives from music organizations across the country. Benjamin brings a wealth of experience to the VYOA, and he stood out as the unanimous choice to lead us forward.”

Kvasnak joins VHFA

Vermont Housing Finance Agency Executive Director Sarah Carpenter recently announced that Heather Kvasnak joined the Agency in the position of manager of business development—homeownership.

Kvasnak has a background in mortgage lending as well as regulatory and compliance requirements. Her previous positions with Wells Fargo and Bank of America required Heather to conduct trainings for diverse audiences.