How to get Vermont fall foliage reports

From mid-September through late October, we will become surrounded by a spectacular show of colors. Vermont.com provides updates on the foliage as it changes. Its “Current Conditions” map provides an approximate view of the current foliage color in Vermont.

Foliage color generally starts to change in the higher, cooler areas of the Green Mountains, spreading down into the Lake Champlain Valley and Connecticut River Valley, and moving from north to south across the state. The exact timing of the color change varies from year to year, based on the weather.

The site’s “Foliage Forecaster” map shows where and when the colors typically change in Vermont during a normal foliage season.

The Vermont.com Foliage Reports are provided by the Vermont Department of Tourism, and by volunteers from around the state. To submit a report for your area, send it to Foliage@Vermont.com, along with a photo of the location you are reporting from and the date and time the photo was taken.

For more info on current conditions, call Vermont’s Seasonal Hotline at (802) 828-3239.