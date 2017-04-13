Host families needed for Thai boys

By

Champlain Valley Union High School will be hosting a small group of students from a potential sister school in Thailand and local host families are needed. Three 16-year-old boys from Thailand are in need of local housing.

The boys will shadow their CVU host students during the school day and learn about life in Vermont and the USA through their host families. Students from this potential sister school have come to CVU for day visits over the past three years. They are described as warm, engaged and friendly.

Their proficiency with English varies widely.

If you are interested in hosting, contact Katherine Riley at kriley@cssu.org or 482-7150.