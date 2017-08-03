Hospitals propose 2.4 percent price increase

By

Vermont’s 14 non-profit hospitals propose a 2.4 percent increase in prices for fiscal year 2018 in preliminary budget proposals submitted last week to the Green Mountain Care Board. They also project 3.6 percent net patient revenue growth.

The price increase is near inflation and one of the lowest in 17 years, according to Jeff Tieman, CEO of the Vermont Association of Hospitals and Health Systems. The growth projection is about .2 percent, or $4.7 million, higher than the 3.4 percent growth target set by the board.

“These hospital budgets reflect solid progress toward bending the cost curve and moving toward population health, given the slate of challenges hospitals face, including managing ongoing uncertainly at the federal level while also making significant investments in value-based health reform,” Tieman said in a press release.

“No two hospitals in our system are identical,” he continued, “which is important to remember as the Green Mountain Care Board digs in on these budgets.”

Four Vermont hospitals — the University of Vermont Medical Center, Central Vermont Medical Center, Northwestern Medical Center and Porter Medical Center — submitted budgets for the second year that reflect their participation in the Next Generation Medicaid program through Vermont’s all-payer model. These hospitals are assuming the risk for 30,000 Medicaid patients and receive a lump sum for providing care, which must be shared with all providers in the continuum.

All Vermont hospitals are considering how and when to move forward with this value-based model of health care delivery.

“Hospitals are working in concert with community partners to focus on wellness and chronic care management as part of slowing health care cost growth,” Tieman said. “We are making important progress, as these budgets suggest, while fostering one of the strongest health care systems in the country.”

To learn more about the hospital budgets and to review individual submissions, visit gmcboard.vermont.gov/content/fy-2018-hospital-budget.