Homestead declaration deadline upcoming

The Town of Williston Listers’/Assessor’s office has begun flagging approximately 450 parcels that should be filing the State of Vermont Homestead Declaration form (HS122), and sending a notice to the Vermont Department of Taxes. Property tax adjustment eligibility forms (HI-144) should be filed for income sensitivity consideration.

If a homeowner does not download the forms from the Vermont Department of Taxes website by July 2, then a tax bill at the non-residential rate will be generated. Downloads after July 2 will require a revised tax bill.

Call the Williston Listers/Assessor’s office at 878-1091 for more information, or contact the Vermont Department of Taxes at 828-6825.