Hockey all stars head to Rotary Classic

By

Six Champlain Valley high school hockey players have been named to the 34th Annual Rotary All-Star Classic taking place Saturday at UVM’s Gutterson Fieldhouse.

The girls will start off the day at 4 p.m. and the boys game will follow at 6:15 p.m.

Olympic gold medalist Amanda Pelkey will be on hand to drop the puck for both games and will be signing autographs in the lobby.

Jackie Ryan, Lauren Hanley and Lydia Maitland will represent Champlain Valley in the girls game, which features the top seniors from Division I and II across the state. All three CVU players were forwards for the Mount Mansfield-Champlain Valley co-op team and provided the bulk of the scoring for the 6-13-1 squad.

MMU-CVU goaltender Joanna Wright was also named to the team, and coaches Paul Wintersteen and Katie Goodwin will be behind the bench.

On the boys side, CVU forwards Quinn Francis and Jennings Lobel and defenseman Raf Ribiero will participate after helping the Redawks to a 9-12 season and an appearance in the state quarterfinals, where they lost to eventual state champs Essex.

Tickets to the game can be purchased online for $10 or at the door for $12. For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/VTRotaryAllStarClassic/

Kinneston caps stellar season

Former Champlain Valley Union basketball star Emily Kinneston of Shelburne earned Player of the Year and first-team honors for the Patriot League, where she plays for American University.

She averaged 15.3 points per game and led the league in assists, according to a press release from American University.

Kinneston hit the 1,000-point milestone in February and helped the Eagles secure the regular-season Patriot League title and a 23-6 record. The team won the Patriot League playoffs to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament, where it fell to No. 3 UCLA 71-60 in the first round last Saturday.

Kinneston, the team’s leading scorer, was held to two points and six assists in the loss.

Bortnick named to Shrine team

Champlain Valley senior Jacob Bortnick has been named to the 2018 Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl team.

The Shrine game is set to take place on Aug. 4 at 5:30 p.m. at Castleton University. The Vermont team has won the last two match-ups with state rival New Hampshire but trails in the all-time series 47-15-2.