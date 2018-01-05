Hinesburg field fundraiser party on tap

By

Local rock group Quadra will team up with The Growlers for a show this Friday at the Old Lantern in Charlotte to benefit the Bissonette Recreation Fields project in Hinesburg.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. at the Old Lantern, 3260 Greenbush Road in Charlotte. About $500,000 has been raised for the fields over the past five years.

The project includes two full-sized soccer fields and a Little League baseball diamond. It is under construction off Shelburne Falls Road near the intersection of Route 116.

The fields sit on roughly 9 acres of land donated by Wayne and Barbara Bissonette in 2013. A driveway and parking area have been installed, and the first of the two soccer fields, Millie’s Field, named in honor of Millie Eddy, will open this spring. Construction of the final two playing fields and associated landscaping will take place this spring and summer.

Friday’s event will feature hours of live music and dancing, food from local vendors, cash bar, raffle and a live auction.

For the full auction listing, visit facebook.com/ BissonetteField/. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Advanced tickets can be purchased at the Hinesburg Jiffy Mart or online through the Hinesburg Recreation office at hinesburgrec.com. Contact Tom Ayer at 482-5163 for more information.