High-scoring ’Hawks defeat Rutland

By Lauren Read

Observer correspondent

Nate Cuttita’s five-goal outburst paced the Champlain Valley boys lacrosse team in a 15-6 win over Rutland on Monday night.

The win, combined with a 12-4 victory over South Burlington last Wednesday, moves the Redhawks to 4-0 early in the season.

In the 12-4 win over the Rebels — a rematch of last year’s Division I title game — Walter Braun led the way with four goals, while Sam Sturim chipped in two goals and dished out three assists.

Girls tennis

Champlain Valley 7, Essex 0: The three-time defending state champion Redhawks opened up their title defense in resounding fashion Friday, defeating Essex in straight sets in all seven matches.

Stephanie Joseph, Sophie Dauerman, Kendall Blanck, Renee Dauerman and Corina Gorman all won their singles matches, while both CVU doubles teams captured wins.

Girls lacrosse

Champlain Valley 16, Burr and Burton 6: Champlain Valley scored 10 goals in the first half enroute to a win over visiting Burr and Burton on Friday in Hinesburg.

Bella Rieley led the way for the Redhawks with five goals, and Lydia Maitland added three goals and three assists.

Ali Wainer made seven saves in goal to earn the win, which moves CVU to 2-0. Track and field

The Champlain Valley track and field teams opened their season at South Burlington on Thursday with a dual meet.

Jess Klein captured a win in the 100-meter race, while Ella Whitman (1,500) and Alice Larson (3,000) also got wins. Annaliese Kramer won the high jump, Moriah Bosen was tops in discus and Harper Mead earned the win in javelin for the Redhawks.

On the boys side, Luke Morton won the 100-meter race, Alden Randall finished first in the 400 and Jared Leonard won the 1,500. Seamus Higgins (high jump), Keeghan Tolan (triple jump) and Scott Stanley (javelin) earned wins in the field events.