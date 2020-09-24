Williston Observer

High school sports get green light

September 24, 2020

High school sports competition has been given the go-ahead.

After two weeks of practice, the State of Vermont officially announced that schools are moving to Stage 3 of opening, creating the opportunity for high school sports teams to begin games Saturday.

The announcement was made by Secretary of Education Dan French at the governor’s weekly press conference on Tuesday afternoon. 

Champlain Valley Union High School will kick things off in a big way with five varsity competitions Saturday. 

“We are very excited that we’re finally able to play,” said CVU Activities Director Dan Shepardson. “There is a buzz in the building and online. Going to be a beautiful 75-plus-degree day on Saturday with games galore.”

The CVU boys soccer team will take on Rice at 10 a.m., girls volleyball will take on Mount Mansfield at 10 a.m., boys volleyball will play Lyndon at 1:30 p.m. and field hockey will welcome Rice for a game at 2:30 p.m.

On top of that, the cross country teams will head to BFA-St. Albans for a 2 p.m. meet. 

While the athletes will hit the fields, spectators will not be allowed to attend to adhere to the state’s limits on gathering size. 

 — Lauren Read

