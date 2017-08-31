Help needed for rescued Texas bulldogs

By

Vermont English Bulldog Rescue of Williston is taking eight dogs this week from flood-ravaged Houston and San Antonio, Texas, and holding 10 more in private boarding to free up shelter space for more dogs.

The non-profit is looking for volunteers to help with the new dogs. The need is for feeders and dog-walkers as early as 5:30 a.m. or in the evening hours. Food and foster homes are also needed.

The group prefers Zignature canned and kibble from Pet Food Warehouse. Sponsors for dog boarding in San Antonio and transportation also needed. Contact Dawna Pederzani at (802) 399-2559 or by email at staurolitefarm@aol.com for more information.