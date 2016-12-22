Healthy Food for Two

By

By Ania Robertson

The holiday season with ginger’s aroma

Gingerbread and ginger cookies are traditional goodies that are associated with the holiday season. So, why not ginger tea?

According to Ayurveda, ginger has heating qualities that intensify digestive fire, called agni. Ginger contains an enzyme called zingibain that may assist in protein digestion. Drinking ginger tea can improve absorption of nutrients, and elimination of toxins.

Made into hot tea, ginger releases gingerol and protease. They are very potent anti-inflammatory substances. It explains why so many people with osteoarthritis or rheumatoid arthritis experience reductions in their pain levels and improvements in their mobility when they consume ginger regularly. However, you may not be able to take ginger if you have health conditions such as gallstones, diabetes, heart problems or you are taking blood thinning herbs or medications. Ginger is a natural blood thinner.

Tea made from ginger has high levels of vitamin C and amino acids, as well as various trace elements such as calcium, zinc, sodium, phosphorus and many others.

Sip warm-hot tea during a meal or throughout the cool day. Savor the warmth and aroma of this tea just sitting by the fire and enjoying the cozy evening.

Anti-inflammatory ginger tea

1 cup water

1/4-inch slice of ginger root, chopped

1 lemon wedge, juiced

3 mint leaves

Bring the water to a boil in a saucepan or teapot. Place ginger, lemon juice, and mint leaves in teacup. Add boiling water and enjoy!

Simple ginger tea

Take a piece of whole, unpeeled organic ginger root and grate 1 teaspoon. Stir the ginger into 1 cup of boiling water, cover, and let steep for 2 minutes. Strain or let the ginger settle at the bottom of the cup.

You may add a slice of orange and smidgen of cinnamon.

Ania Robertson is a certified life coach with additional certification in Ayurveda and Feng Shui.