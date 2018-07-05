Harmony on the Green

July 8, 2018
Williston Vermont News and Events
Bunnies hopping at the Williston Town Band Concert on Tuesday night.
Air Force Veteran, Truman Isham, stands during the AIr Force Hymn as the Williston Town Band honors our Veterans on Tuesday evening.
A boy and his Dad enjoy the Ice Cream Social and Williston Town Band Concert on Tuesday evening
