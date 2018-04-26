Hardballers edge St. J. for 2-0 start

By

By Lauren Read

Observer correspondent

After spring weather delayed the start of the high school baseball season, Champlain Valley earned a walk-off win over St. Johnsbury on Monday to move to 2-0.

Liam Reiner hit a single in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the Redhawks to a 3-2 win over the Hilltoppers (2-1). Reiner also started the game on the mound for CVU, going six innings and giving up one run to earn a no-decision.

Baker Angstman earned the win after tossing a scoreless seventh inning, and Tyler Skaflestad scored the winning run.

CVU opened the season with a 4-2 victory over Colchester on Saturday,

Reiner had two RBIs in that game, while Hank Caswell and Brendan Tivnan each drove in a run for the Redhawks. Kyle Rivers earned the win on the mound.

Softball

St. Johnsbury 13, Champlain Valley 12: Champlain Valley stranded the tying run on third base in the seventh inning and the comeback effort fell short in a loss to St. Johnsbury on Monday.

Kristy Carlson went 4-for-5 at the plate for the Redhawks, scoring three runs and driving in three more, while Kiley McClure had a home run. Pitcher Taylor Detch took the loss for CVU (0-2).

The loss was the second of the season for the Redhawks, who fell to Colchester 23-2 on Saturday to open the spring campaign.

Riley Canty took the loss in that game, while Rayona Silverman had a single and an RBI.

Boys lacrosse

Champlain Valley 6, Cape Elizabeth 4: A balanced scoring attack helped the Champlain Valley boys lacrosse team earn a win over Cape Elizabeth in Maine on Saturday.

Max Gorman had two goals and an assist for 5-0 CVU, while Walter Braun, James Bernicke, Nate Cuttita and Will Braun each scored once.

Andrew Tieso made five saves to earn the win.

Girls lacrosse

Champlain Valley 16, Burlington 7: Champlain Valley continued its strong start, moving to 3-0 with a win over Burlington on Saturday in Burlington.

Cate Noel led the Redhawk offense with an eight-goal effort, while Sydney Peet chipped in with three goals. Mia Brumsted had a goal and two assists, and Ali Wainer earned the win with seven saves.

Boys tennis

Champlain Valley 4, St. Johnsbury 3: A key doubles win for Peter Hyams and Collin Adams combined with a St. Johnsbury forfeit in No. 2 doubles to help Champlain Valley to its first win of the season last Thursday.

Josh Ashoon earned an 8-6 win in No. 2 singles, and Oliver Bijur delivered an 8-1 victory in No. 5 singles to earn the other two points for the Redhawks, who will not play again until May 1.

Jose Pable Maria, Takahiro Matsumoto and Avery Caterine all earned wins for the Hilltoppers.

Girls tennis

Champlain Valley 6, St. Johnsbury 1: The Champlain Valley girls tennis team made it to 2-0 with a win over St. Johnsbury last Thursday.

Stephanie Joseph, Sophie Dauerman, Kendall Blanck and Kate Gruendling all earned wins in singles for the Redhawks, while Anna Buntova earned the lone point for the Hilltoppers in No. 4 singles.

Ella Kenney and Jalen Murphy took a win in No. 1 doubles, and Riley Bouchard and Julia Grant wrapped it up with a win in No. 2 doubles.