Hannaford submits new application in Hinesburg

By Gail Callahan

For VTDigger

The on-again, off-again battle over building a Hannaford supermarket in the center of Hinesburg is on again, with the submission of a new application by developers, setting off a new round of reviews.

The town’s Development Review Board, which reviews all development applications, has set a date of April 3 for a meeting about the new proposal, Hinesburg Director of Planning and Zoning Alex Weinhagen said.

White + Burke Real Estate Investment Advisors, which is based in Burlington, submitted the site plan application, Weinhagen said. The developers are also seeking to amend setback requirements.

Eric Blom, Hannaford’s external communications manager, said the company’s application to the Development Review Board was for “subdivision and site-plan amendments related to the details of stormwater, traffic flow and setback requirements.”

The supermarket chain’s initial application, in 2010, to build a 36,000-square-foot store with 128 parking spots on a roughly 5-acre parcel was met with opposition.

Citizens formed a group called Responsible Growth Hinesburg, and said the proposed development would be harmful to Hinesburg’s wetlands, streams and water quality, that it was too close to a canal running through town, and that it would lead to traffic congestion and other problems.

