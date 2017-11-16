Habitat for Humanity brings on three new board members

By

Green Mountain Habitat for Humanity, a nonprofit based in Williston that builds homes for low-income working families living in substandard rental housing, last week announced the election of three new members to its board of directors:

Jacob Hinsdale — A property manager with Hinsdale Properties, which leases commercial and residential space in Chittenden County.

Katie Glover — An accountant and manager of Johnson Lambert accounting firm.

Jess Phelps — A real estate and environmental attorney with Dinse Knapp & McAndrew.

For more information about Green Mountain Habitat for Humanity, visit vermonthabitat.org.