November 18, 2017

You are here: Home / Community Forum / Habitat for Humanity brings on three new board members
All this weeks Community Forum Articles

Habitat for Humanity brings on three new board members

November 16, 2017 By Observer Leave a Comment

Green Mountain Habitat for Humanity, a nonprofit based in Williston that builds homes for low-income working families living in substandard rental housing, last week announced the election of three new members to its board of directors:

Jacob Hinsdale — A property manager with Hinsdale Properties, which leases commercial and residential space in Chittenden County.

Katie Glover — An accountant and manager of Johnson Lambert accounting firm.

Jess Phelps — A real estate and environmental attorney with Dinse Knapp & McAndrew.

For more information about Green Mountain Habitat for Humanity, visit vermonthabitat.org.

All this weeks News Articles
Filed Under: News

Speak Your Mind