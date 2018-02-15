Gymnasts head to state meet unbeaten

By

By Lauren Reed

Observer correspondant

The Champlain Valley Union High School gymnastics team topped St. Johnsbury in its final match to finish the regular season undefeated.

The Redhawks earned 137.65 points to outscore the Hilltoppers at 127.45 points.

Talo Guibardo was the top individual finisher for CVU, with the top spot in the vault and the floor events and a second-place finish in the beam. Jam Giubardo was first in the bars, and Delaney Miller-Bottoms came in first on the beam.

With the regular season wrapped up, CVU will look to use its depth to try and knock off 12-time defending champ Essex in Saturday’s Vermont state championship meet. The meet begins at 10 a.m. at Essex High School.

Larson wins long distance titles

Champlain Valley Union freshman Alice Larson won the 1,500-meter and the 3,000-meter races Saturday at the Division 1 Vermont Indoor Track State Championships.

The Redhawks’ 4×200 relay team finished in fourth place for the girls, while St. Johnsbury took home the team title.

Girls hockey

Rutland 6, Champlain Valley-Mount Mansfield 1: Emily Zambrano had the lone goal for the Champlain Valley-Mount Mansfield girls co-op hockey team in a loss to Rutland on Monday.

Joanna Wright had 14 saves for the CougarHawks (4-11-1), who surrendered three goals in the third period to fall to the Raiders (12-4).

CVU-MMU also took on Northfield, falling to the Marauders 3-1 on Saturday afternoon.

Boys basketball

Rice 71, Champlain Valley 59: A breakout night for Kam Farris doomed Champlain Valley in a loss to Rice on Friday night.

Farris had 27 points for the Green Knights (13-1), who led 43-33 at halftime and never trailed.

Graham Walker paced the Redhawks (8-5) with 16 points, while Noah Martin added 14 points. Will Burroughs chipped in with 13 points, and Ethan Harvey also hit double figures with 10.

Girls basketball

Champlain Valley 54, Spaulding 21: After losing its first game of the season to St. Johnsbury last Wednesday, the Champlain Valley girls basketball team rebounded with two straight wins.

First the Redhawks topped Mount Anthony 55-20 on Saturday afternoon, then followed that up with a 54-21 win over Spaulding on Monday.

In Saturday’s victory, Emma Bissonette paced CVU with 12 points, while Kaylee Beyor neared a double-double with eight points and 10 points.

On Monday, Mekkena Boyd led the way for the Redhawks with 12 points and five steals. Harper Mead chipped in with nine points and Beyor added eight.

With the two wins, CVU moves to 15-1 with four games remaining in the regular season.

Nordic skiing

The Champlain Valley Nordic ski teams headed to U-32 High School on Saturday for a skate race, and both the girls and boys teams emerged with second-place finishes.

In the boys race, the Redhawks finished with 45 points, just one behind winner Mount Anthony (44 points). Jared Leonard (fifth), Jack Boynton (sixth) and Gus Lunde (seventh) all finished in the top 10 to lead CVU.

In the girls race, the Redhawks (37 points) were second to U-32 (31 points). Emma Strack won the race to pace CVU, finishing in 22 minutes, 16.20 seconds. Geneva Cote came in eighth place.