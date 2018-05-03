Gun advocates challenge new law’s constitutionality

By

A group that includes the Vermont Federation of Sportsman’s Clubs, Vermont citizens, sporting goods stores and shooting clubs filed a lawsuit in April challenging the state’s recently enacted ban on the possession of high-capacity firearm magazines.

At issue in the lawsuit is one of the measures signed into law by Gov. Scott on April 11 that bans the possession, sale, purchase or transfer of long-gun magazines with a capacity greater than 10 rounds and handgun magazines with a capacity greater than 15.

“Millions of law-abiding Americans — and thousands of Vermonters — own the standard-sized magazines the State now deems ‘large capacity’ and bans,” argued Chris Bradley, president of the Vermont Federation of Sportsman’s Clubs. “These magazines are commonly used for competitive sport shooting throughout the state, and many citizens also rely on them for home defense.”

Vermont Attorney General TJ Donovan responded, saying: “My office received a complaint seeking declaratory and injunctive relief in connection with the ban on future purchases of high capacity magazines. Our office expected this lawsuit. We are prepared and will vigorously defend Vermont law.”

Bradley added, “Many of the most popular rifles and pistols come standard with magazines in excess of these new limits. The Vermont Constitution’s protection of the right to bear arms prevents the state from requiring law-abiding Vermonters to defend themselves and their families with sub-standard firearm magazines.

“We are confident the courts are going to quickly strike down this obviously unconstitutional ban.”