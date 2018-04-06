Guest Column: What’s happening at our state colleges and why

By

By J. Churchill Hindes

The higher education business

is not for the faint of heart. Colleges

and universities around the

nation are challenged as never

before by declining numbers of

high school graduates, rising costs

and declining support from state

governments.

The Vermont State College System

(VSCS) is not immune to the

pressures facing higher education.

Each institution in our system has

responded in ways appropriate to

their circumstances.

In recent years, Vermont Technical

College has restructured

its operations and budget to deal

with significant losses, and it is

now well down the path to a strong,

sustainable future. In 2016, the

VSCS Board of Trustees approved

the unification of Johnson State

College and Lyndon State College

to become Northern Vermont

University, a move that is already

achieving demonstrable savings

and expanding opportunities for

students and faculty. The Community

College of Vermont has

maintained statewide access to

post-secondary education through

prudent fiscal management.

Currently, Castleton University

is tackling its own restructuring

to address a $1.5 million budget

gap brought on by lower than

expected enrollment this past fall.

While this deficit represents just

3 percent of Castleton’s overall

operating budget, if the university

does not respond with immediate

and thoughtful action, it will be

substantially worse in subsequent

years.

In these circumstances, the future

will favor universities and

colleges with clear-headed leaders

willing to act boldly and strategically.

Institutions that continue to

pin their hopes on maintaining or

regaining the status quo will be

more likely to flounder. Last fall,

the VSCS board wholeheartedly

endorsed the recommendation of

the Castleton University presidential

search committee to appoint Dr.

Karen M. Scolforo because she has

demonstrated that bold, strategic

leadership. Knowing that difficult

decisions would need to be made,

our confirmation was fully in the

context of assuring the long-term

stability of Castleton University.

Simply said, there is not enough

money to continue every offering

and position in place today. Some

courses, programs and people

will be missed. No matter how

necessary, choices made by leaders

during these times are very

difficult. Collegial relationships

are inevitably strained. Across

our region, several commercial

businesses have experienced these

realities and have seen similar

angst and disruption.

I remember three years ago when

the board of trustees approved the

new name, “Castleton University.”

It was an exciting moment

for Castleton, for the VSCS and

for those who had led important

progress at the school. I thought

of the sidewalk in front of the Calvin

Coolidge Library with steps

featuring the different names the

university has had — since 1787!

Those steps tell the history of a university

that has adapted to its times

to remain strong and relevant and

of one that has always remained

true to its mission.

The board and leadership of the

Vermont State Colleges System

are working hard together to share

more services to reduce expenses,

to open new collaborations, to do

all we can to assure that our institutions

have a bright future.

We remain committed to our

core mission: to provide broad

access to high-quality, affordable

post-secondary education across

the state, as only we do.

As long as we hold students and

their wellbeing at the center of

our deliberations, our decisions —

tough though they are — will yield

the right results.

J. Churchill Hindes is chair of

the Vermont State College System

Board of Trustees.