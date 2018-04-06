Guest Column: What’s happening at our state colleges and why

By J. Churchill Hindes
The higher education business
is not for the faint of heart. Colleges
and universities around the
nation are challenged as never
before by declining numbers of
high school graduates, rising costs
and declining support from state
governments.
The Vermont State College System
(VSCS) is not immune to the
pressures facing higher education.
Each institution in our system has
responded in ways appropriate to
their circumstances.
In recent years, Vermont Technical
College has restructured
its operations and budget to deal
with significant losses, and it is
now well down the path to a strong,
sustainable future. In 2016, the
VSCS Board of Trustees approved
the unification of Johnson State
College and Lyndon State College
to become Northern Vermont
University, a move that is already
achieving demonstrable savings
and expanding opportunities for
students and faculty. The Community
College of Vermont has
maintained statewide access to
post-secondary education through
prudent fiscal management.
Currently, Castleton University
is tackling its own restructuring
to address a $1.5 million budget
gap brought on by lower than
expected enrollment this past fall.
While this deficit represents just
3 percent of Castleton’s overall
operating budget, if the university
does not respond with immediate
and thoughtful action, it will be
substantially worse in subsequent
years.
In these circumstances, the future
will favor universities and
colleges with clear-headed leaders
willing to act boldly and strategically.
Institutions that continue to
pin their hopes on maintaining or
regaining the status quo will be
more likely to flounder. Last fall,
the VSCS board wholeheartedly
endorsed the recommendation of
the Castleton University presidential
search committee to appoint Dr.
Karen M. Scolforo because she has
demonstrated that bold, strategic
leadership. Knowing that difficult
decisions would need to be made,
our confirmation was fully in the
context of assuring the long-term
stability of Castleton University.
Simply said, there is not enough
money to continue every offering
and position in place today. Some
courses, programs and people
will be missed. No matter how
necessary, choices made by leaders
during these times are very
difficult. Collegial relationships
are inevitably strained. Across
our region, several commercial
businesses have experienced these
realities and have seen similar
angst and disruption.
I remember three years ago when
the board of trustees approved the
new name, “Castleton University.”
It was an exciting moment
for Castleton, for the VSCS and
for those who had led important
progress at the school. I thought
of the sidewalk in front of the Calvin
Coolidge Library with steps
featuring the different names the
university has had — since 1787!
Those steps tell the history of a university
that has adapted to its times
to remain strong and relevant and
of one that has always remained
true to its mission.
The board and leadership of the
Vermont State Colleges System
are working hard together to share
more services to reduce expenses,
to open new collaborations, to do
all we can to assure that our institutions
have a bright future.
We remain committed to our
core mission: to provide broad
access to high-quality, affordable
post-secondary education across
the state, as only we do.
As long as we hold students and
their wellbeing at the center of
our deliberations, our decisions —
tough though they are — will yield
the right results.
J. Churchill Hindes is chair of
the Vermont State College System
Board of Trustees.
Speak Your Mind
You must be logged in to post a comment.