Guest Column: Raising our non-addicted next generation

By Zach Rhoads

Twenty-two million Americans older than 12 report having “significant problems” with drugs or alcohol. As a Vermont educator, I’m in frequent contact with concerned adults, determined to curtail drug use while raising the next non-addicted generation of children.

Alas, despite honest efforts of parents and educators — often in the form of drug prevention programs — addiction and death rates persist. So what is going wrong?

Our problem is a matter of perspective. Most people mistakenly associate the word addiction with physical dependence on drugs and alcohol. This incomplete definition fails to address some of the most salient features of addiction and associated harms.

A more robust and widely accepted way to describe addiction is “compulsive behavior despite negative consequences.” This definition marries addiction with human development. It allows room for behavioral addictions (like sex and video game addictions), and nothing about it limits addiction to dependence on drugs and alcohol. Observing the problem through this developmental lens opens avenues toward child well-being. Here are two we can explore immediately.

Treat addiction as a learning disorder

Most teenagers who try drugs do not become addicted. Of the few who develop addictions, most exhibit at least one of four traits: sensation seeking, anxiety sensitivity, impulsiveness and hopelessness. Consider the learning disorders associated with these traits: anxiety sensitivity (anxiety disorder); impulsiveness (ADHD); hopelessness (depression). Sensation seeking, though not directly related to a diagnosis, increases addiction risk. People who crave intense experiences tend to become wedded to them.

If children with these behavior qualities do not receive proper guidance, they may develop harmful habits including addiction. Teaching children to manage these traits, and utilize them to make social progress, is a powerful prevention technique.

Ditch abstinence-only mandate /implement comprehensive drug education

Abstinence is preferred, but it’s not reality for all kids. If we continue an abstinence-only campaign on drugs, we will lose communication with the young people we need to reach most. In a world where drugs are ubiquitous, a sensible question is not “how do we keep our kids away from drugs?” but “How do we keep our kids safe while preparing them for this world?”

Despite our best efforts, some children will come into contact with drugs; don’t panic. 80-90 percent of kids 12-17 choose to refrain from regular drug use, and the vast majority of teen drug use does not lead to abuse. If we expect to retrench substance abuse, we must make clear to children that there is a huge difference between use and abuse and between occasional and daily use. And if they choose to continue using, they will need to understand moderation as well as how to use as safely as possible.

Our opiate crisis serves as a prime example. Seventy-five percent of opioid-related deaths occur when people mix opiates with another sedative, usually benzodiazepine and/or alcohol. Despite sage advice, some young people will try opiates. When they do, it may save their lives to understand the fatal consequences of mixing sedatives. It is our job to provide this information.

Addiction is a developmental process. If people don’t develop the skills to cope with life experiences in a healthy way, they will pursue any available pleasurable experiences, sometimes despite negative consequences.

Addiction-proofing our community means helping young people develop self-control and leverage over the pleasure areas that may lead them awry. This includes all inclusive drug education, of which abstinence is only one element of a dynamic and lifelong curriculum.

Zach Rhoads is a board member of the Chittenden County Opioid Alliance and works as an interventionist at South Burlington High School. He grew up in Williston and graduated from CVU in 2004.