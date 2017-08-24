Green Mountain Power recertified as B Corp

By

Green Mountain Power, the first utility in the country to receive B Corp certification three years ago, was recently recertified as a B Corp, the company announced this week.

The designation certifies the Colchester-based utility as a corporation that meets social, environmental, accountability and transparency standards.

“We are honored that our deep commitment to put customers first and create positive change in the community and environment has again landed us among the distinguished organizations that receive this designation,” said Mary Powell, Green Mountain Power president and CEO.

“We know that energy can improve lives and transform communities. We believe that energy can spur socioeconomic change for residents, helping people save money and move toward more renewable and local sources.” There are 31 certified B Corps in Vermont. “Vermonters should be proud that we have created a business environment that breeds organizations that focus on creating stronger communities, higher-quality jobs and a healthy environment,” Powell said.

To get a B Corp certification, Green Mountain Power demonstrate a committment in four areas: environment, employees, community and governance.

GMP’s report showed a growing use of renewable energy and having women in leadership positions. “Congratulations to GMP on their recertification as a B Corp,” said Jay Coen Gilbert, cofounder of B Lab, the nonprofit behind the B Corp movement.

“There are now over 2,200 B Corps in 50 countries representing 130 industries that have all united in common purpose to redefine success in business. “GMP led the way, becoming the first utility to join the movement and showing what doing good means in the energy space.

Now more than ever it is critical for leadership by the business community to create a better world. ”