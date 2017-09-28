Granite State victory for runners

By

The Champlain Valley girls cross country team placed three runners in the top 20 to win the large school race at the 2017 Manchester Invitational on Saturday in Manchester, N.H.

Ella Whitman (19 minutes, 54 seconds) was the top finisher for the Redhawks, coming in 10th place. Alice Larson (20:03) was 13th, and Jennifer Ireland (20:20) crossed the finish line in 19th place. Sadie Holmes was 38th, and Cate Noel rounded out the top five Redhawk finishers in 50th place.

The strong overall effort earned Champlain Valley 130 points, ahead of Bishop Guertin (143), Souhegan (154) and Pinkerton (214). Burlington, the only other Vermont school to place in the top five, finished with 233 points for fifth place.

The Redhawks boys finished in 17th place overall, paced by Jared Leonard (17:26) who finished 43rd. Baxter Bishop (17:54) was 59th and Dylan Gooley (18:15) was 87th. Essex was the top Vermont school on the boys side, finishing sixth.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Champlain Valley 3, South Burlington 0: Champlain Valley cruised to a three-set win over South Burlington on Monday to move to 5-0 on the season.

The Redhawks opened up with a narrow victory in the first game, beating the Rebels 25-22. They pulled away in the second game with a 25-14 win, then closed out the match with another tight game, beating South Burlington 25-21.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Champlain Valley 3, Burlington 0: The Champlain Valley boys volleyball team remained unbeaten after defeating Burlington in three games on Saturday.

The Redhawks took the first game 25-16, followed with a 25-22 win in game two and then closed out the victory with a 25-12 win in the third.

With the win, CVU moves to 5-0 this season.

GIRLS GOLF

The Champlain Valley girls golf team headed to Newport for the North Country Invitational on Monday afternoon.

The Redhawks finished with a team score of 225, with Elena Godbout earning the top score with a 108. Ali Bisaccia finished with a 117. Madeline Oliver had a 122. and Sophia Cresta came in with a 128.

North Country was first overall in team play.

BOYS GOLF

Champlain Valley’s Andrew Wilkinson shared medalist honors, and the Redhawks finished with a team score of 176 on Monday at Burlington Country Club.

Wilkinson scored a 40 over nine holes to earn medalist honors along with Essex’s Brody Yates, Brennan Moreau and Ben LaPlant.

The Hornets took top team honors with a score of 162, with the Redhawks finishing second and Rice (193) coming in third.

Ben Gramling had a 42, while Nate Godbout and Hank Caswell both shot a 47 to round out the scoring for CVU.

FOOTBALL

Colchester 21, Champlain Valley 12: CVU’s Shane Boehmke opened the scoring in Saturday’s gridiron matchup, but visiting Colchester responded with the next 21 points to hand Champlain Valley the loss.

Boehmke ran 6 yards for the first touchdown of the day for the Redhawks (2-2), then caught a 10-yard TD pass for the second. Jake Sweeney hit Boehmke with the scoring pass.

Three different Lakers (2-2) had rushing touchdowns, with Zack Morin scoring on a 5-yard run, Quentin Hoskins going 70 yards for a score and Kevin Otto pushing it into the end zone from 5 yards out.

BOYS SOCCER

Essex 1, Champlain Valley 0: Tristan Salgado scored the only goal of the game as visiting Essex handed Champlain Valley its first loss of the season on Saturday afternoon.

Salgado scored on a breakaway in the 12th minute, and the Hornets held off the Redhawks the rest of the way.

Gordon Schmalz made five saves to earn the shutout for Essex (4-2), while Isaac Cleveland stopped five shots for Champlain Valley, which dropped to 5-1.

GIRLS SOCCER

Champlain Valley 5, South Burlington 0: Josie Pecor scored twice to lead the Champlain Valley girls soccer team past South Burlington on Saturday.

Sara Kelley, Sydney Jimmo and Ali Bisaccia also scored for the Redhawks, who remain unbeaten with a 5-0 record. Maryn Askew and Meghan Gilwee combined to make three saves.

In addition to Saturday’s victory, CVU also topped Burr and Burton, 3-1, on Tuesday. Kelley and Jimmo both had goals for the Redhawks, while Charlotte Hill also tallied.

FIELD HOCKEY

Champlain Valley 2, Colchester 1: Lydia Maitland’s game-winner helped the Champlain Valley field hockey team come out on the winning end of a one-goal game with a 2-1 victory over visiting Colchester on Saturday.

Bella Riley opened the scoring for the Redhawks (3-3) with 20 minutes remaining in the game. The Lakers tied the game five minutes later on goal from Meg Lehouiller.

Maitland put CVU on top for good with just two minutes left in regulation, knocking the ball into the goal off a penalty corner.

The Redhawks, whose three losses are all by one goal, fell to Mount Mansfield in overtime on Tuesday, Sept. 19. Flynn Hall and Maitland had the goals for CVU, which got 11 saves from goalie Kristy Carlson.