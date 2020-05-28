Golf course redevelopment returns for DRB review

May 14, 2020

A proposal to redevelop the majority of the Catamount Country Club golf course into a housing development, which has drawn opposition from several neighbors, returns for pre-application review May 26 in front of the Williston Development Review Board.

The meeting is planned as a video-conference with call-in opportunities for public comment. The plan, first submitted last fall by Ethan Allen Holdings LLC, calls for 132 homes on 52 acres that currently make up six holes of the golf course. A pool, playground, sports field and new road connection from Mountain View Road to Raven Circle are part of the plan.

Three of the golf course holes will be retained, as will the clubhouse and banquet hall.

The board tabled its review of the application in December and again in April. Residents have requested that the board continue to put off its review until the public can be present at the hearing — when COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings are lifted.

“This is a very big project and it’s important to vet it in person,” neighbor Timothy Sheehan wrote in an April 13 letter to town planners, “and with the COVID-19 pandemic going on, right now it’s not possible.”

Other neighbors have questioned the scale of the project, raising concerns about the ability of public schools and emergency services to handle the growth.

“The development … sounds excessive and greedy,” wrote Jeff and Amanda Boliba in a March 30 letter to town planners. “We encourage you to consider a scaled down version that would conform better with the existing neighborhoods and not over-crowd the abutting neighborhoods of Williston.”

Landowner Alex Kourabanus has partnered with Chris Senesac on the project. Senesac previously developed the Chatham Woods neighborhood in Williston.

In a November interview with the Observer, Kourabanus described the project as “the best possible use for the land.”

— Jason Starr