Going the extra [30] mile(s)

Sue Duke

One of my Mom’s best friends was reviewing her credit card statement recently and noticed an unfamiliar charge on it for a blouse from L.L. Bean. She called the customer service line and told the representative that she had not purchased anything in the last month and that she’d like her money back as it must have been an error. After careful examination, the representative reversed the charges. A couple of days later, as she was looking through her closet she came across…yes, you guessed it…the blouse she had forgotten she had purchased three weeks prior.

Believing it would be too difficult to explain the whole thing to another representative by phone, she drove 30 miles to the nearest L.L. Bean store, purchased the same blouse and as she was walking out, put the blouse back on the rack.

A refreshing example of integrity.