November 5, 2017

Go, go, go ‘Joseph’

November 2, 2017 By Observer Leave a Comment

Joseph’s brothers ‘Grovel, Grovel’ during the second act.

Pharaoh (Clancy Talbot) and Joseph share a drink during the second act.

Observer photos by Al Frey Joseph (Weller Henderson) is imprisoned in the first act of CVU’s production of ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’ on Friday at the high school.

Jacob and his sons are introduced during the prologue.

 

