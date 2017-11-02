Go, go, go ‘Joseph’

November 5, 2017
Williston Vermont News and Events
Joseph’s brothers ‘Grovel, Grovel’ during the second act.
Pharaoh (Clancy Talbot) and Joseph share a drink during the second act.
Observer photos by Al Frey Joseph (Weller Henderson) is imprisoned in the first act of CVU’s production of ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’ on Friday at the high school.
Jacob and his sons are introduced during the prologue.
