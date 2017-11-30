GMP and SunCommon partner to help low-income households go solar

By

Green Mountain Power and SunCommon are partnering on a rooftop solar array in Middlebury aimed at serving low-income residents.

Membership in the 325-panel community solar array will be prioritized to Vermont families whose household income falls within 150 percent of the federal poverty level ($36,900 for a family of four). Once enrolled, members get 7 percent off the price of power generated by the array.

The array, located on a Green Mountain Power service center building, will serve about 35 homes, with priority given to Middlebury residents.

“Community solar is accessible by design, making solar possible for renters and others who can’t install panels at their own home,” said James Moore, co-president of SunCommon. “We share Green Mountain Power’s interest in bringing the lowest cost energy to those with the tightest monthly budgets.”

Green Mountain Power and SunCommon are looking at other rooftop options across the state to benefit low-income Vermonters. Construction of the Middlebury project is underway.

For more information or to sign up, visit lowincomesolarvt.com or call SunCommon at (802) 882-8181.