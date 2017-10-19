Girls v-ball victorious

October 24, 2017
Williston Vermont News and Events
Observer photos by Al Frey
Makenzie Detch stretches to keep the ball in play during CVU’s volleyball match versus Rice on 09Oct17 in Hinesburg
Tori Bergstein gets the dig during CVU’s volleyball match versus Rice on 09Oct17 in Hinesburg
intervalefoodhub.com.Thanks for mentioning the Intervale Food Hub, Jake!
The Intervale Food Hub partners with The EDGE Sports & Fitness in Williston and Essex to deliver local food subscriptions year-round.
We are just about to start deliveries to The EDGE for our upcoming Fall/Winter season. If anyone is interested in participating, you can learn more at http://www.intervalefoodhub.com.
Thanks!
Kendall Frost
Intervale Food Hub Marketing Manager
You must be logged in to post a comment.
More Posts from this Category
Return to top of page
Copyright © 2017 · Genesis Theme Framework by StudioPress · WordPress · Log in
Comments
intervalefoodhub.com.Thanks for mentioning the Intervale Food Hub, Jake!
The Intervale Food Hub partners with The EDGE Sports & Fitness in Williston and Essex to deliver local food subscriptions year-round.
We are just about to start deliveries to The EDGE for our upcoming Fall/Winter season. If anyone is interested in participating, you can learn more at http://www.intervalefoodhub.com.
Thanks!
Kendall Frost
Intervale Food Hub Marketing Manager