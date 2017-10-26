Girls soccer finishes undefeated

By

Heads to playoffs as No. 1 seed

By Lauren Read

Observer correspondent

Charlotte Hill’s late goal lifted the Champlain Valley girls soccer team to a 3-2 win on Thursday to wrap up an undefeated regular season and the No. 1 seed in the Division I playoffs.

The Redhawks, who sit at 13-0, opened the postseason Wednesday with a visit from winless Missisquoi (0-13), the No. 16 seed.

With a win, CVU advances to Saturday’s quarterfinals to face the winner of No. 9 Middlebury/No. 8 North Country.

FIELD HOCKEY

The Champlain Valley field hockey team finished the regular season on a seven-game win streak to secure the No. 3 seed in the Division I state tournament.

The win streak, which helped the Redhawks finish 10-4, included a 3-2 victory over Rice on Thursday. CVU needed overtime to beat the Green Knights, winning when Flynn Hall found the back of the net with 23 seconds remaining in the extra period.

The two teams will now meet in the playoffs with CVU hosting the sixth-seeded Green Knights (8-4-1) in the D-I quarterfinals on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. in Hinesburg.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

The Champlain Valley girls volleyball team will begin its quest for a second straight Division I state title as the No. 3 seed in the state tournament.

The 10-3 Redhawks earned a bye into the quarterfinals, where they will face the winner of the No. 11 Vermont Commons vs. No. 6 St. Johnsbury matchup. The game is scheduled for Friday at 4:30 p.m. in Hinesburg.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

The Champlain Valley boys volleyball team begins its title defense with an undefeated record, No. 1 seed and bye into the Division I semifinals.

The Redhawks finished the regular season with a 12-0 record, earning them the top seed in the state’s only volleyball division.

CVU will await the winner of No. 5 Vermont Commons vs. No. 4 Lyndon. The semifinal matchup is scheduled for Nov. 1 in Hinesburg at 4:30 p.m.