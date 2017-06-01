Girls on the Run season closes with Expo event

By

Girls on the Run Vermont’s annual 5-kilometer run/walk will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Champlain Valley Exposition in Essex Junction. This is the culmination of Girls on the Run Vermont’s 10-week after school empowerment program for local girls in grades 3-8 and is open for the community to participate as a runner, walker, volunteer or sideline supporter.

Don George of BlueCross BlueShield of Vermont will be offering a few motivating words to the girls before they kick off their 5K dance warm-up.

Girls on the Run Vermont’s mission is to inspire young girls to be joyful, healthy and confident.

“These girls are the future leaders of Vermont,” Nancy Heydinger, executive director of Girls on the Run Vermont, said in a press release. “The important life lessons they’ve learned in our program over the past few months, and the goals they have set for themselves, are what make this 5K a true celebration of girl power.”

Proceeds from the 5K event benefit Girls on the Run Vermont’s Every Girl Fund. This fund helps to ensure that every girl in Vermont can participate in the program through subsidies and financial assistance.

Day-of registration will take place from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the Champlain Valley Expo, with entry fees $10 for children and $30 for adults. All Girls on the Run Vermont participants and coaches who registered for the program are automatically registered for the 5K event.

Volunteers are also needed. From course volunteers and face-painters, to equipment setup and breakdown, there are many opportunities to get involved. Individuals, families and groups can sign up in advance to volunteer at gotrvt.org/northern-5k-essex-jct.

For more information about the 5K, volunteering or Girls on the Run Vermont, visit GirlsOnTheRunVermont.org, call 246-1476 or email events@girlsontherunvermont.org.