June 17, 2017

Girls lax goes down in semis

June 15, 2017
Observer file photo by Al Frey Gabby Booth streaks ahead of two defenders during CVU’s game vs. Rice High School May 20 in Hinesburg.

Gabby Booth streaks ahead of two defenders during CVU’s game vs. Rice High School May 20 in Hinesburg.

Defending champion Mount Anthony needed a five-goal effort from Avery Galle to pull out an 18-12 win over No. 6 Champlain Valley in the Division I girls lacrosse semifinals last Wednesday.

Bella Rieley paced the Redhawks, who finished the season with a 10-7 record, with four goals. Kelsei Saia added a hat trick and Ali Wainer stopped 10 shots in a losing effort.

CVU advanced to the semiifnals for the second year in a row with an upset win over No. 3 South Burlington in the quarterfinals.

Emily Atland had three goals and four assists for the Patriots (17-0), who advanced to face top-seed Middlebury in the state championship game.

Boys tennis

Five-time defending champion South Burlington dispatched Champlain Valley 5-2 in the Division I semifinals on Wednesday afternoon.

The No. 4-seeded Redhawks finished the season 11-4, while top-seeded South Burlington advanced to the finals, where it defeated Colchester to win a sixth straight state championship.

Golf

Competing in its first Division I state championship golf tournament, the Champlain Valley girls finished in the top five last Tuesday at the Newport Country Club.

Alexandra Bisaccia led the Redhawks with a score of 106 and Ashley Clark came in with a 118 to help the team finish with a score of 224.

North Country earned the title with a 166, while Burr and Burton’s Julia Dapron won medalist honors with a 77 on the par 72 course.

