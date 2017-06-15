Girls lax goes down in semis

By

Defending champion Mount Anthony needed a five-goal effort from Avery Galle to pull out an 18-12 win over No. 6 Champlain Valley in the Division I girls lacrosse semifinals last Wednesday.

Bella Rieley paced the Redhawks, who finished the season with a 10-7 record, with four goals. Kelsei Saia added a hat trick and Ali Wainer stopped 10 shots in a losing effort.

CVU advanced to the semiifnals for the second year in a row with an upset win over No. 3 South Burlington in the quarterfinals.

Emily Atland had three goals and four assists for the Patriots (17-0), who advanced to face top-seed Middlebury in the state championship game.

Boys tennis

Five-time defending champion South Burlington dispatched Champlain Valley 5-2 in the Division I semifinals on Wednesday afternoon.

The No. 4-seeded Redhawks finished the season 11-4, while top-seeded South Burlington advanced to the finals, where it defeated Colchester to win a sixth straight state championship.

Golf

Competing in its first Division I state championship golf tournament, the Champlain Valley girls finished in the top five last Tuesday at the Newport Country Club.

Alexandra Bisaccia led the Redhawks with a score of 106 and Ashley Clark came in with a 118 to help the team finish with a score of 224.

North Country earned the title with a 166, while Burr and Burton’s Julia Dapron won medalist honors with a 77 on the par 72 course.