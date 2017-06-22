Getting ready for college

By

Congratulations, you’ve graduated high school! The days of homework and tests are over for good — or at least for the summer before you start college.

Along with this immense self-pride, you might also be feeling nervous about the next step in your education. The good news is, with a bit of simple planning, you’ll be college-ready in no time.

Budget

Budgeting isn’t all about your money. In fact, you’ll need to allocate everything from cash to meal plans and your time.

Know how much student loan or scholarship money you receive per semester, and what it needs to cover. Know the details of your meal plan — how many meals it covers, and if there is a flex account for spending in the book store or student center.

The time of letting your parents handle everything is over. It’s OK if they manage and oversee the big stuff, but you should stay informed for your own good. Remember, college is about learning responsibilities both inside and outside the classroom.

Find a Job

If you are not on an athletic scholarship, in which case your time is already split between academics and athletics, you may find yourself looking to land a part-time job.

Not only will you appreciate the extra cash, but it will help you learn to manage and prioritize your time.

Work-study jobs are a great option for students who qualify for federal aid. Your financial aid office will have more information on what’s available, so don’t be shy. Non-work-study jobs on campus could include working in the bookstore or dining hall, as well as other service areas.

Don’t discount local towns, which normally have plenty of part-time options for college students.

Visit the Career Placement Office

Studies show that those who intern during college are looked on more favorably than students who did not. This is not surprising, because internships allow you to gain valuable work experience.

They help you hone valuable skills that don’t have anything to do with the specifics of the job, such as initiative, responsibility and reliability.

Reduce Your Debt

Try your best to leave college with as little debt as possible. Keep your grades up and apply for grants and scholarships every semester. There are quite a few academic scholarships out there that are not taken advantage of, simply because no one takes the time to apply.

Your college’s financial aid office will be able to help you figure out which awards you are eligible to apply for. Some student loans are sadly unavoidable for most students in the United States, but being cognizant of where that money is going will keep you on the right financial track.

Using loan money for tuition, books, a new computer and even housing is a good move. Using loan money to finance spring break in Vegas — not so much.

So What’s Your Major?

This question will be asked of you hundreds of times throughout your college career, and the answer may change. Here are a few pieces of advice to help you navigate your way through answering this question.

Don’t Declare Too Early

It’s OK not to know for a while. Spend your first semester taking a mixture of general education credits and electives. Have you always wanted to take a photography class or an art class? Did a Russian lit class catch your eye in the course catalog? Take one.

You never know what will spark passion in you and might lead you in a direction you never imagined. Plus, odds are that these classes will fill a humanities or social science requirement for graduation.

Don’t Be Afraid to Change It

In fact, approximately 80 percent of college students in the United States change their major at least once, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. On average, college students change their major three times.

Don’t feel like it’s the end of the world or that you’ve wasted your time not knowing what you want to do. Every class you take adds value to your education and contributes to your well-roundedness. Who knows what might end up useful in the future?

Pay Attention in Every Class

Remember that you are paying to be in each classroom. Make sure you get a return on your investment. If you aren’t learning something or getting any pleasure from it, you need to be taking another class.

Don’t take the “easy A” class that fills a fine arts requirement just because it’s easy, and don’t shy away from the finance class just because it seems too difficult. Challenge yourself. You can handle it.