Get ready for guests

By

Tips to prepare your home for summer entertaining

Summer entertaining season brings joy, laughter and plenty of ways to create special memories. From a fresh coat of paint to some simple sprucing up, you can ensure your home is poised to be the perfect backdrop to a fun-filled summer.

Color can have an enormous effect on a room’s overall atmosphere, so bringing out your home’s unique charm can be as simple as a quick change of wall color. Change up the feel of your space and make each room warm and welcoming with these tips from Valspar Paint and HGTV HOME by Sherwin-Williams’ Senior Color Designers, Sue Kim and Ashley Banbury.

Clean and clear. Warmer weather is the perfect opportunity to throw open the windows to help lighten and brighten your home. Give every nook and cranny a thorough scrub and organize areas that have grown messy. Try taking on one room at a time to make the job more manageable, and before you know it, you can have the whole house sparkling clean. Take it one step further by adding a clean and refreshing shade of paint to your space. Consider an option like the Quiet Comfort Color Collection from HGTV HOME by Sherwin-Williams, which is a palette of 20 hushed hues that, when used in any combination, can cultivate a neat and tidy vibe throughout your home.

Uncover a creative focal point. During your cleaning, you may uncover open wall space or find an overlooked corner that is now visible. Change newfound free space into a family gallery wall. Paint it with a deep accent color like Valspar Favorite Green and create texture by adding open shelving to display important family mementos or experiences.

Switch up your motif. You may wish to update the decor of an entire room, but simple swaps can make a big difference. Try introducing more lively, summery textiles with fresh window coverings, area rugs and throw pillows. Swap some of your darker, heavier accent pieces in favor of bright, inviting decorative pieces that do dual-duty, such as colorful coasters that add whimsy while giving guests a place to rest their drinks.

Change your kitchen into a hub for entertaining. Bring a breath of fresh air into your kitchen by creating a pleasing, relaxing environment fit for entertaining with a blend of bright and bold colors. Try a reassuring indigo for the base of the island, a central hub, and a light and airy emerald green as a backdrop for a stylish gathering spot that can get guests feeling instantly at ease.

Make it feel like home. Part of making your house as inviting as possible is ensuring that guests feel comfortable and welcome. Creating a guest suite that feels inviting can help make guests feel at home during their visit. While you can do this by stocking up on cozy blankets and towels, you shouldn’t underestimate the power of a warm, nurturing wall color. For example, the Timeless Beauty Color Collection from HGTV HOME by Sherwin-Williams, instilled with a sense of classic coziness, is full of pleasant shades that can be mixed and matched to create your perfectly coordinated, desired vibe.

Find more ideas to get your home ready for this summer’s guests at Lowes.com/Paint.

— Family Features