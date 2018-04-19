By

Aaron LaRose represented Williston Central School in the Vermont qualifier of the National Geographic Geography Bee on April 6 at Castleton University. The sixth-grader qualified for the competition by winning a local Geo Bee contest, then passing a qualifying test. While he was not the Vermont state winner, LaRose learned facts about the world’s islands, deserts and continents through the experience. National Geographic will stream the final round of the National Geographic Bee Championship starting May 24 at natgeobee.org.