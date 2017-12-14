December 15, 2017

Frosting, friends and fun at library’s cookie decorating

December 14, 2017

New friends (L to R) Win-Barka Somda (6), Cooper Stephens (7), Devin Taylor (7), and Miriam Taylor (3) enjoy cookie decorating night at the Dorothy Alling Memorial Library on Monday evening.

Cooper Stephens (7) thoroughly enjoys the cookies he decorated at the Dorothy Alling Memorial Library on Monday evening.

The Dorothy Alling Memorial Library gets into the Holiday spirit

