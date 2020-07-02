Free meal program extended through summer

July 2, 2020

The Champlain Valley School District is partnering with local food shelves and the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide free meals this summer for pickup at local schools. The program, a first for the district but a continuation of meal pickup service established during spring school closures caused by the cornonavirus pandemic, will begin July 6.

The program will provide grab-and-go meals on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays for children 18 and younger. Meal packets will contain two days of lunches and two days of breakfasts for each child in a family; three of each on Fridays. All items will be sent home cold with reheating instructions if applicable.

“Our staff has put together a rotating selection of favorites that meet all federal nutritional guidelines,” said Williston Food Service Director Scott Wagner.

Pickup times at Williston Central School will be 10:30-11:30 a.m. There will also be pickup times at the red schoolhouse in St. George (10:30-11 a.m.), Charlotte Central School (10:30-11 a.m.), Shelburne Community School (10:30-11:30 a.m.), Hinesburg Community School (10:30-11:30 a.m.) and CVU (10:30-11:30 a.m.)

"We will make every effort to be flexible and work with you if you have dietary restrictions, need alternate pick up times, or have limited access to transportation," Wagner said.

Call Wagner at (802) 871-6198 for more information.

Summer lunch menu, July 6-20

Monday: Turkey sandwich, ham sandwich

Tuesday: Macaroni and cheese, chicken nuggets

Wednesday: Chicken Patty sandwich, nacho meal

Thursday: Chef salad, chicken caesar salad

Friday: Cheese pizza

Saturday: Sunbutter and jelly sandwich

Sunday: Pulled pork sandwich, hot dog on a bun