Fourth of July festivities

Observer photos by Al Frey
The parade’s Grand Marshal Ann Park presides over the festivities from her seat on the back of a convertible.
As per tradition, the honor guard begins the parade’s procession through the center of old Williston.
Our National Anthem leads off Williston’s Parade as young and old stand with hands over hearts.
Mike Detch from Top Hat Entertainment MC’s Williston’s 4th of July Parade.
Noelle Laclair gets into the 4th of July spirit with this colorful outfit.
Supporters of the Williston Community Food Shelf celebrated its 10th year of service as they marched in Williston’s Independence Day parade Wednesday, despite the uncharacteristically hot and humid weather. For more photos see pgs. 9-16 and visit the Observer website at willistonobserver.com.
Bunnies hopping at the Williston Town Band Concert on Tuesday night.
Air Force Veteran, Truman Isham, stands during the AIr Force Hymn as the Williston Town Band honors our Veterans on Tuesday evening.
A boy and his Dad enjoy the Ice Cream Social and Williston Town Band Concert on Tuesday evening
Judges Joy Limoge, Farmer Mike Isham and Tim Armstrong
