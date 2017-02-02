Flying Redhawks

February 6, 2017
Williston Vermont News and Events
Laurynn Bombardier leaps above the balance beam during CVU’s gymnastics meet with Montpelier and Harwood Union on Wednesday the 25th.
Maddie Searafini works the high bar of her uneven parallel bar routine during CVU’s gymnastics meet with Montpelier and Harwood Union on Wednesday the 25th.
Julia Higa dismounts from the high bar during her uneven parallel bar routine at CVU’s gymnastics meet with Montpelier and Harwood Union on Wednesday the 25th.
