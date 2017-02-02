Flu cases rising; shots still available

By

A local pharmacy wants seniors over the age of 65 and any adults over 50 to know they’re in the highest risk group for contracting the volatile influenza that is sweeping the U.S.

In a release put out by Kinney Drugs, the Centers for Disease Control’s FluView report stated that flu activity had been on the rise, with cases reported of people seeing care providers for influenza-like symptoms being at or above the national baseline for five consecutive weeks this season.

The data shows widespread influenza activity in 29 states, the release said, including New York. In Vermont, localized activity that was limited to certain areas has been reported.

If you haven’t been hit yet, it’s not too late, the CDC warns. All individuals who have not yet been vaccinated are encouraged to do so, the release said.

The CDC recommends annual flu vaccination for everyone six months of age and older. Since October 1, 2016, more than 1,000 laboratory-confirmed, influenza-associated hospitalizations have been reported, with the highest hospitalization rates among people 65 years and older, followed by adults 50 to 64 years, and then children under the age of 5, the release said.

Kinney Drugs noted it is still offering quick flu vaccination at all pharmacies, and that no appointment is needed.

Vaccinations are available at all store pharmacies in New York and Vermont, and patients can stop in during regular hours and get vaccinated.

Most insurance plans are accepted, including Medicare Part B and Part D, the release said, and the flu vaccination is covered by many prescription plans for a minimal or zero copay. Patients may complete a consent form prior to getting the flu shot at Kinney Drugs at kinneydrugs.com/pages/flu-fighters-2014.php.

“Getting a vaccination has the ability to provide some people with a measure of protection, which can reduce complications and possible hospitalizations related to the flu,” said David Adsit, director of pharmacy operations for Kinney Drugs. “People have a misconception that it is ‘too late’ — that they have missed the window to protect themselves, but that isn’t the case. When you receive your shot, your body begins to produce antibodies immediately, and you are fully protected in less than two weeks.”

—Observer staff, from Kinney Drugs release