Flag football registration opens

Registration for FlagFootball@CVU is open for the winter session held every Sunday in February and March. The program is a pick-up style flag football program for boys and girls in grades two through seven. Sessions will be held Sundays from 4-5:30 p.m. in the Champlain Valley Union High School gym. Games are coached by current CVU Redhawks football players and supervised by CVU football coaches.

The games will be non-contact and comprised of four to seven players per side. The program is free and open to all interested youth regardless of town of residence or experience.

More information and the required waiver are available at: https://tinyurl.com/CVUFlagFootball2018. Visit the program’s Facebook page for updates: https://www.facebook.com/CVUFlagFootball/

FlagFootball@CVU is sponsored by CVU Redhawks Football and the Buccaneers Youth Football Program.