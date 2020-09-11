Williston Observer

Firefighters control blaze at car dealership

September 11, 2020

Williston firefighters extinguished a fire in a storage building next to Berlin City Kia on Marshall Avenue in the early morning hours last Friday. 

Firefighters from South Burlington and Essex Junction also responded to the scene, which was initially reported as a tree fire. No one was hurt, and the fire did not damage the car dealership’s primary building. No cause has been determined. 

After a report from a Williston Police officer who was patrolling the area around 3 a.m., the fire department responded with three trucks and six firefighters. On its Facebook page, Berlin City wrote: “Every one of us over here at Berlin City Kia are so thankful to the Williston Fire Department and the officer who called in the blaze for their amazing response time! They were able to stop the fire before it spread to any of the surrounding woods, containers and of course, our dealership. Amazing work guys!”

