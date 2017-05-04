Finding energy savings in your home

By

Efficiency Vermont’s tips to spring clean and save money

Efficiency Vermont reminds Vermonters that spring cleaning can mean more than a tidy home. It can make you some money.

“We all have hidden places in our homes where we’re wasting energy dollars. Many are easy to find during spring cleaning,” said Bridget Ashe, customer support manager at Efficiency Vermont. “Fixes can be simple, and the savings really add up. You just have to know where to look.”

Cut your energy costs with the following suggestions:

Clear lint from the exhaust hose and filter of your clothes dryer

Dust bathroom ceiling fan covers and fan blades. Clean dust and grease from the kitchen stove hood and exhaust fan.

Clean dust from under your refrigerator, the vent at the base and any exposed coils at the back.

Take a look at any accessible exterior vents, such as for a clothes dryer, heating system, water heater, kitchen fan exhaust, or bath fan exhaust. Clear them of any dust, webs, leaves and lint.

While you’re dusting your TV, computer, and other home electronics, take a look at how they’re plugged in. You can stop overpaying to power these big energy users by plugging them into an advanced power strip, which automatically cuts electricity to any idle equipment you choose.

Replace incandescent light bulbs with ENERGY STAR® certified LEDs (light-emitting diodes), which use about 80 percent less energy for lighting.

Does your bathroom ceiling have mildew? That’s a sign of insufficient ventilation. If you have a bath fan, use it to remove moisture created by baths and showers. If you need a fan, look for an ENERGY STAR certified model. These fans are quiet and use little electricity. Be sure to vent bath fans to the outdoors, or you’ll risk creating a mold problem elsewhere in the house or attic.

If you’re ready to replace an appliance, check the rebate offers at efficiencyvermont.com/rebates for models that will save you energy dollars for years to come.

Spring is a great time to talk to a contractor trained to find and fix causes of high energy bills, drafts, ice dams and more. A Home Performance with ENERGY STAR contractor can do a whole-house assessment and make recommendations within your budget. Rebates are available. Learn more at efficiencyvermont.com/homeperformance.

Contact Efficiency Vermont’s customer support team with any questions about your energy use and to get help taking control of your energy bill at 888-921-5990 or info@efficiencyvermont.com.

Efficiency Vermont was created by the Vermont Legislature to help all Vermonters reduce energy costs, strengthen the economy, and protect Vermont’s environment. Visit efficiencyvermont.com for more information.