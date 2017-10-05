Final deadline approaches for property tax relief

By

The last day to file a property tax adjustment or renter rebate claim with the Vermont Department of Taxes is Oct. 16.

The Vermont Property Tax Adjustment and Renter Rebate programs assist in making housing more affordable for thousands of Vermonters, providing over $180 million in assistance to Vermonters annually, according to the Department of Taxes.

All Vermont homestead owners must file a Homestead Declaration (form HS-122) even if they are not seeking an income-based property tax adjustment. Declarations filed after Oct. 16 will be classified as non-homestead.

Homeowners may be eligible for a reduction in property taxes if their property qualifies as a homestead and they meet the following eligibility requirements:

The property qualifies as a homestead as of April 1 and the homeowner has filed a 2017 Homestead Declaration

The property owner was domiciled in Vermont for the full prior calendar year

The property owner was not claimed as a dependent of another taxpayer

The household income criteria is met

The Renter Rebate Program allows renters to receive a rebate based on a portion of their rent paid in the previous year if they meet the following eligibility requirements:

They were domiciled in Vermont for the full prior calendar year

They rented property in Vermont for the full prior calendar year

They were not claimed as a dependent of another taxpayer

They meet the household income criteria

The due date for both programs was in April, but if you missed it, you can still file before Oct. 16.

To check if you have already filed for a rebate, check your property tax bill. If a Homestead Declaration was received, it will show a Homestead Education Tax Rate. Any property tax adjustment will show up as a reduction in the total tax, labeled “State Payments”

More information about Property Tax Adjustment claims and Renter Rebate claims and their eligibility requirements is available on the tax department’s website at tax.vermont.gov.