Fifth annual Vermont Kids Day set for Saturday, March 31

The fifth annual Vermont Kids Day will be held at the DoubleTree by Hilton (formerly called the Sheraton) on Saturday, March 31 from 10 a.m.– 3 p.m. All activities will be held indoors.

Just as cabin fever reaches its peak, local families will welcome the opportunity to get out of the house and enjoy a variety of fun activities designed for kids of all ages. The event will include: arts and crafts; music; photo booth with dress up clothes; bouncy houses including Dora the Explorer Adventure, ball pools and 30 ft. inflatable obstacle course; face and temporary tattoos; giant games with The Big Blue Trunk; and one free pizza slice for each child under age 12 (while supplies last) courtesy of Ramunto’s Pizza. Plus, kids can interact with favorite costumed characters including comic superheroes from Guardian Legion and enjoy a Breyer Model Horse Paint & Sip with free juice boxes courtesy of Guy’s Farm & Yard. Also new this year: Big Blue Express indoor train rides and meet and greet with “professional Mermaid performer” Mermaid Dalni in the mermaid grotto.

It is also an opportunity for parents and grandparents to get helpful information and enjoy fun activities courtesy of local businesses and organizations including a dance showcase, Circus Smirkus juggling lessons, Cherades interactive improv theater and more.

Advance tickets: Admission is $8 per person, or $30 for a Family Pack – four tickets (plus tax and service fee). Infants under 1-year-old are free. Ticket price includes all activities. Tickets at the door will be $10 per person or $35 for a Family Pack of four tickets. A kid-friendly menu of lunch items will be available for purchase.

Presenting sponsor New England Federal Credit Union will be giving away cinch-up bags while supplies last. Other sponsors include Williston Observer, Guy’s Farm & Yard and Ramunto’s Pizza.

The DoubleTree by Hilton is located at 870 Williston Road in South Burlington, Vt. For tickets and more information, visit vermontkidsday.com or email Marianne@willistonobserver.com. Find us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/VermontKidsDay/